UP News: Three members of the interstate bank locker thief gang were arrested in Badaun.

Badaun (Agency). Alapur police got a big success after the encounter. Three members of interstate bank locker thieves were caught. The gang of thieves used to steal gold by cutting bank lockers. After the encounter, the police caught three members. SOG and SWAT team were also involved in the police action. Superintendent of Police City Amit Kishore Srivastava told that Guddu Kalia alias Ayyaz, Ali Naeem alias Gora and Yusuf Khan of Kakrala have been arrested. All the three accused are members of the bank thief gang. Banks’ lockers used to be the target of the gang. After interrogation, all the three accused have been sent to the lockup.

3 members of bank locker thief gang arrested

Srivastava claimed that there has been a big disclosure in the interrogation of the three accused. Recently, bank lockers were targeted in Karnataka and Telangana. The accused have confessed to being involved in at least a few incidents of theft. According to Superintendent of Police Amit Kishor Srivastava, the accused had stolen around 13 kg of gold from bank lockers in the last two years. The gang of bank locker thieves has also carried out the crime in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Seeing the siege, firing on the police team

Superintendent of Police Amit Kishore Srivastava told that the police team surrounded the accused in the early hours of Friday. During the siege, the three accused started firing on the police team. In response, the police also opened fire. After the encounter from both the sides, the accused were nabbed. After taking legal action, the police have sent all the three accused to jail. Badaun police is considering the arrest of three members of the bank locker thief gang as a big success.

