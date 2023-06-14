UP News: Three women, two children drowned in saving a person who slipped in Chhoti Gandak

Deoria: Three women and two children drowned in Chhoti Gandak river in Tarkulwa area of ​​Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in this incident. He has ordered to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. District Magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh said that a group of eleven people were taking a bath in the small Gandak river flowing near Ratanpura village in the evening when the incident took place.

Identification of dead, injured admitted to hospital

One person slipped into the deep water and started drowning, others rushed to save him and eventually drowned. The DM said three women and two children drowned, while two people were rescued by the locals and admitted to the hospital. Police said the deceased were identified as Asheya (40) and her sons Dilshan (14), Shakeena (14). (40) and his sons Tinku Ansari (12) and Asheya Khatoon (20). The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.