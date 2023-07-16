UP News: Two bike riders died due to bull collision in Aligarh, home guard injured, even the bull roaming on the road did not survive

Aligarh. Two bike riders died after colliding with a stray bull. A home guard was seriously injured. The incident is of Sadalpur area of ​​police station Lodha area. The injured bull also died due to bike collision. The dead have been identified. The seriously injured home guard has been admitted to JN Medical College.

Accident happened in village Sadalpur

Two bikes collided with a stray bull in Sadalpur village of Lodha area in the evening. Bike riders Binesh and Saurabh died on the spot. Both were residents of Malviya Nagar of Thana Gandhi Park. The victim of the accident was a home guard on the second bike. Vijender Singh was on board. He was going towards home. Then collided with the bull on the road. Home guard Vijender Singh was seriously injured. He was sent to JN Medical College for treatment. Vijender is a resident of Karhala of Gonda police station. The bull also died on the spot due to bike collision. The dead bodies of Bineesh and Sourav have been sent for postmortem.

Incidents are happening day by day due to stray bull

Village head Vishal Thakur told that two people died after colliding with the bull. Home guard Vijender Singh, who was on duty at Malkhan Singh District Hospital, is seriously injured. He told that the ambulance reached after a quarter of an hour. Incidents are happening in Aligarh every day due to stray bulls. Farmers are worried not only on the road but also in the village. Despite the lakhs of claims of the government, the bulls are roaming freely, causing loss of lives. On behalf of SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, it has been told that the dead body has been sent for postmortem, while one injured has been admitted to Jain Medical College for treatment, necessary legal action has been taken regarding the incident.

Two people narrowly escaped fire in a moving car in Sultanpur

A sudden fire broke out in a moving car in Gabhadiya area of ​​Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, two people in the car survived the accident. According to Vikas Gupta, in-charge of Gabhadiya police outpost, Mohammad Ashraf and Mohammad Tariq, residents of Tajkhanpur, were returning home from Jagdishpur in a car late on Saturday night when the engine of the vehicle suddenly caught fire near a kiln in the village. Ashraf and Tariq got out of the car as soon as the fire broke out. According to Gupta, the whole car started burning in no time. He told that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team of Dial 112 and Gabhadiya Chowki besides the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot. Gupta said that the fire could be controlled with great difficulty. He told that there was no loss of life in this incident, but the car was gutted in a few minutes.