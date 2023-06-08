UP News: UP government schools will open from June 27, summer vacations of council schools extended by 11 days

Lucknow: In view of the hot summer and heat wave conditions in the state, the Yogi government has extended the summer vacation in all council schools from June 15 to June 26. Secretary Basic Education has issued its order. Now all council schools will open on 27th June. School Management Committee will be authorized to take decision regarding summer vacation in recognized schools run under the Council.

summer vacations till 26 june

In the order of Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Pratap Singh Baghel, it has been said that in the order of approval received from the Director of Education (Basic), the council schools / recognized basic schools operated under the control of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council from May 20 to June 15, 2023 The summer vacation period is extended till 26 June 2023.

According to this, the period of summer vacation will be from 20 May to 26 June 2023. Instructions have been given that before the school is opened on June 27, 2023, adequate cleanliness, cleaning of toilets, pure drinking water for children and proper seating arrangement should be ensured.

It is worth mentioning that according to the order issued in December 2022 in council schools, summer vacation in council schools was declared for 27 days and winter vacation (15 days). In this way a total of 42 days of summer and winter holidays were allowed. But now it has been extended.

Small children will get relief

Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said that the apprehension of strong sunlight and heat stroke has been expressed in the state in the next few days. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on young children. Keeping this in mind, the summer vacation has been extended till June 26. All the schools will open regularly from 27th June and the work of reading will be done.

He said that till the vacations, the children of council schools will continue to do the homework given during the summer vacation. Along with this, we will continue to study through various digital means (Diksha App). He said that the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of severe heat and heatwave in the entire state in the coming days. Yellow alert has also been issued for many districts of the state.

Schools will open on Yoga Day

Schools will be opened on 21st June on the occasion of International Yoga Day. On this day, along with yoga practice, sweets and fruits will be distributed to the students. On June 21, on the 9th International Day of Yoga, instructions have been given to open the schools run under the Basic Education Council a day before and make proper cleaning arrangements. Along with this, yoga practice program will be organized on International Yoga Day.

