UP News: Verdict on Afzal Ansari’s sentence secured, Mukhtar’s two sons get relief in fraud case

Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court has reserved the decision while hearing the petition filed against the sentence of former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari. The court will now give its verdict in this matter on July 24. A hearing was held in the High Court on Wednesday on the petition filed by the Ghazipur MP/MLA court against the sentence given to Afzal Ansari in the gangster case. After the hearing, the court reserved its decision and gave a new date.

Will the MP be reinstated?

On April 29, Afzal was sentenced to four years in the gangster case registered in the kidnapping case of Ajay Rungta, a coal trader of Varanasi, MLA Krishnanand Rai, after which Afzal filed a petition against this decision in the High Court, which was heard today. happened. According to the information, earlier a hearing was held in the High Court on July 4. Then in the hearing today, after hearing the arguments, the court has given the date of July 24, keeping the verdict safe. Now on July 24, a big decision can come in this matter. If Afzal Ansari’s sentence is stayed, then his MP will be restored.

Mukhtar’s two sons get relief in fraud case

The Allahabad High Court has given relief to Umar and Abbas, both sons of mafia Mukhtar Ansari, in the case of cheating. The court has stayed the coercive action initiated against both of them. At the same time, an answer has been sought from the UP government. On behalf of the petitioner, the court was told that in the case in which a case of cheating has been registered against Umar and Abbas, both were minors. Both are innocent. Considering the matter as a matter for consideration, the court has summoned the UP government.

