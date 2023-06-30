UP News: Woman sold Pilibhit’s student for 70 thousand rupees, police recovered from Mainpuri, know the whole matter

Lucknow, A month back a girl student had gone missing from Pilibhit in UP. The Bisalpur Kotwali police recovered the missing girl student from a village in Mainpuri on Thursday. The girl student was sold here for 70 thousand rupees. Along with the girl student, the police have also caught the young man who bought her. The police is now looking for the woman who sold the student. According to information, the girl student had gone missing on May 30. The student’s father lodged an FIR in the police station on 31 May.

Police recovered from Mainpuri

The student’s father had given an application and told the police that his daughter had left home to go to Purnagiri, only then she was kidnapped by someone. At the same time, the workers of Hindu Jagran Manch had met the police several times and demanded the recovery of the student. On Thursday, the Kotwali police raided a village in Mainpuri along with the girl’s family members. The girl student was found there. The police have brought the girl student and the young man who kept her with them to the police station.

Know the whole matter

The student told that she had reached Pilibhit by train from Bisalpur on 30 May. From there one had to board the train to Tanakpur to reach Purnagiri. But, by mistake she sat in the train going to Kasganj. When Kasganj reached railway station, some women were found there. Those women took him with them to Purnagiri. Then took her back to Kasganj with her. There the student asked women for money to go home. But he refused to give Rs.

Police interrogating the youth

The girl student met a woman at Farrukhabad station. He took the girl student to Mainpuri and sold her to a young man for 70 thousand rupees. The accused youth also told the girl’s family members that he had bought the girl for Rs 70,000. The police is interrogating the girl and the youth. The police got the recovered girl student medically examined at the government hospital on Friday. The girl will be produced in the court today to record her statement. After this further action will be taken as per the orders of the court. However, the police have started looking for the woman who sold the student.

