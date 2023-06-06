UP News: Yogi government launched Nand Baba Milk Mission, now the milk producers of the village will get fair price

Lucknow. In UP, the Yogi government started the Nand Baba Milk Mission on Tuesday with a cost of one thousand crores to maintain the leading state in milk production. So that milk co-operative societies in all the villages of the state can provide milk producers the facility to sell their milk at a reasonable price in the villages itself. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, Cabinet Minister of Animal Husbandry and Milk Development Department, Dharampal Singh inaugurated Nand Baba Milk Mission office at Kisan Bazar, Vibhumi Khand Gomtinagar, inaugurated ‘Milk Development Portal’ and unveiled the people of Nand Baba Mission.

Five Dairy Farmer Producer Organization will be formed

During this, the Milk Development Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is taking action to encourage cow-culture on priority basis through the Milk Development Department. The Milk Development Department is making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the state, to provide remunerative prices to the farmers for their milk, and to strengthen the agro-based infrastructure. Milk business is the only business which is a profitable means of additional income in rural areas. He said that under this mission, it is proposed to form Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (Dairy FPO) as a new effort to provide milk producers the facility of selling milk in their village itself.

Database will be made of cow foster

The cabinet minister said that under the Nand Baba Mission, incentives will be given to progressive cattle breeders for purchasing indigenous advanced breeds of cows from outside states, for breed improvement in the bovine animals of milk producers. A large scale database of cow breeders will be created. For this, committees have been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary at the state level and the District Magistrate at the district level, for conducting and monitoring various activities under the Nand Baba Milk Mission. Under the mission, provision has also been made to provide bovine animal disease, health test kit and fertility test kit / milk adulteration testing kit to milk producers/cow herders.