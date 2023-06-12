UP News: Yogi government took big action on the death of tigers, removed many employees including field director

Lucknow. CM Yogi has taken big action in the case of death of tigers in Dudhwa National Park of Lakhimpur, UP. After investigation of this matter, Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve B. Prabhakar has been removed. In his place, Chief Conservator of Forests Bareilly Lalit Verma has been given the responsibility of Field Director. In this case, action has been taken against 10 people including the field director. Three regional forest officers, two sub-regional forest officers and four forest inspectors, including the field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, have also been removed and attached to other offices. This action has been taken after investigation. In the investigation of the Forest Minister, it has been revealed that the tigers died in Dudhwa due to negligence. Let us inform that in the last 45 days, four tigers and one leopard have died in Dudhwa National Park.

Order

Awaiting post mortem report

After this, two days ago, CM Yogi Adityanath had instructed Forest Minister Dr. Arun Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary of the department Manoj Singh and top officers to go to Dudhwa National Park and investigate the matter. After this, the staff of departmental officers including the Forest Minister had reached Dudhwa National Park on Saturday. The carcass of the tiger found dead has been sent to IVRI Bareilly for investigation. UP Forest Minister Arun Saxena says that the post-mortem of the tiger’s body found today is being done. However, the PM report has not come yet. However, the Forest Minister expressed the possibility of death of the tiger after a violent clash with another tiger or any other animal. Worms were found in the tiger’s dead body.

Negligence came to the fore in the investigation

Action is expected to be taken against other officers and employees of Dudhwa who are negligent. There is neither scarcity of prey nor water in the forest. Despite this, big animals like tigers are dying of hunger and thirst. Which has surprised even the experts. The special thing is that the tigers who lost their lives were not fit to be hunted even though they were young. Dudhwa National Park located in Kheri district is very green. Here there is a food chain for vegetarian animals. There is a river for drinking water, apart from this water holes have also been prepared. There is also adequate hunting arrangement for non-vegetarian animals. Even after this, the reason for the death of tigers in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is coming to the fore, the park administration is also stunned.