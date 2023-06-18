UP: Nilanchal Express passed through crooked tracks, loco pilot’s understanding averted a major rail accident, order for investigation

Lucknow: In Lucknow, the capital of UP, a major train accident like Balasore kept happening. Here Nilanchal Express passed through crooked tracks near Nigohan railway station. It is a matter of pride that due to the presence of mind of the loco pilot, a major accident was averted. The loco pilot stopped the train as soon as he felt the jolt. At the same time, the information was given to the station master. After this, the officers who arrived with the technical team in a hurry repaired the track. The DRM has ordered an inquiry into the entire matter.

When the Nilanchal Express going from Puri to New Delhi passed from Lucknow’s Nigohan railway station on Saturday, the loco pilot felt a shock. It is being told that the loco pilot immediately stopped the train and informed the station master about the matter. The train stood at Nigohan station for about half an hour. During this, the TTE of the train also came down.

As soon as the information about the case was received, there was a stir among the railway officers. In a hurry, the team of officers reached the spot. After this, Rae Bareli’s AEN Praveen Singh along with the technical team investigated. Initial investigation revealed that the track of about 5 to 7 meter loop line is crooked. In the preliminary information, due to the heat, it is being said that the track of the train is crooked.

After this, the engineering branch team of the railway started the repair work. The repair work of the track continued till late evening. During this, the operation of trains continued to be done online. Nigohan Railway Station Master Vivek Patel said that the Nilanchal Express arrived late on Saturday from the scheduled time. During this, a goods train was standing on the main line, due to which the Nilanchal Express was passed through the loop line. Only then the loco pilot informed about the disturbance in the track.

DRM Suresh Kumar of Northern Railway Lucknow Division said that this is a serious matter. The track is crooked due to heat or any other reason, it is being investigated. Correct information will be available when the report comes. Action will be taken on the basis of this.

