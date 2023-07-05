UP: Now the employees coming to the office without helmet are careful! Yogi government implemented these strict rules to prevent accidents

Lucknow : The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is strict to reduce road accidents. For this, it has been decided to celebrate road safety fortnight. The Yogi government will run a road safety fortnight from July 17 to July 31. The purpose of the exercise is to reduce road accidents and make people aware of traffic rules. Strict instructions have also been issued for government employees.

The decision has been taken to make the employees absent for coming to the office without helmet for the second time. Employees arriving without helmets will be let off after giving a warning for the first time. It has also been decided to organize a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee.

Road safety fortnight will be celebrated

District Road Safety Action Plan will be prepared in the meeting and the report will be sent to the Transport Commissioner by the end of the fortnight. During the road safety fortnight, the help of Transport, Home, Public Works, Medical and Education Department will be taken. MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives will be invited to the functions to be celebrated. Bus, truck, auto union representatives and NGO office bearers will be made aware in the celebrations. After prayer in school, children will be administered oath to follow traffic rules.

The aim is to reduce road accidents

With the help of the Transport Department, the eyes and health of the school drivers will be tested. With the help of Save Life Foundation, drivers in all districts will get training on safe driving and first responder. It has been decided to honor traffic jawans who have done excellent work during the Road Safety Fortnight. Rangoli and poster competitions will also be organized in schools to increase awareness on road safety. The winners of the competition will be awarded prizes. Let us tell you that deaths due to road accidents are a matter of concern for any government.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXIqSyvcH30)