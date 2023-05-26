UP Police arrested Don Abu Salem’s nephew Arif in Mumbai, was wanted for a long time, being brought to Azamgarh

Lucknow: UP Police (UP Police) has carried out a major operation in Mumbai. The UP police has succeeded in arresting Arif, the nephew of don Abu Salem. Arif’s police was searching for a long time. Meanwhile, the team got information about his being in Mumbai. After this, the team raided and nabbed Arif near Bandra Hill Road.

The UP police has left for UP with him. It is being told that Mohd. After catching Arif from Mumbai, the SOG team is bringing him to Azamgarh. He is wanted in many cases registered here. In these, using fake documents to grab land, demanding extortion is important. Arif is the son of Abdul Hakim, brother of criminal Abu Salem.

UP Police has succeeded in arresting Arif, nephew of Don Abu Salem in Mumbai. Arif’s police was searching for a long time. The team got information about his being in Mumbai. After this the team nabbed Arif near Bandra Hill Road.#AbuSalemNephewArifDetained pic.twitter.com/CC0VVq2t1L

It is being told that the UP Police had received information from its sources that Arif is living in Mumbai secretly. After this, the UP Police informed the Mumbai Police about the matter. At the same time, a team of UP police left for Mumbai to catch Arif. After this, the Mumbai Police provided more information regarding Arif to the UP Police. Meanwhile, after getting Arif’s location near a hotel in Bandra, the police team reached the spot.

The police team saw Arif on the road there. The team went there in plain clothes so that Arif did not get a clue of the police. A video of this has also surfaced. In this, Arif is standing in front of a paan shop. There are already some other people there. Only then the UP police team reaches there in plain uniform and surrounds Arif.

Until Arif understands something, the UP police personnel make him sit in the car. Seeing this scene, the people around do not understand what is happening. Before he can react, the UP police leaves with Arif.

