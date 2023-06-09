UP Police Recruitment 2023: When will the recruitment of UP Police Constable come out, know how to apply

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: If you are preparing for government job. Then this news for you. In fact, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released recruitment for thousands of constable posts. In such a situation, if you want to join the police, then you can apply for UP Police Recruitment. For this you have to go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in You have to go and apply. Let us know the complete details of UP Police Recruitment.

date of application in up police recruitment

The application date for UP Police Constable Recruitment is 17 June 2023. In such a situation, if you want to join the police, then this is a golden opportunity for you. Because 37000 vacant posts of constable will be recruited in UP Police. For this both men and women will be able to apply.

Eligibility for UP Police Recruitment

For recruitment to constable posts in UP Police, the minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 22 years only. However, reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the maximum age limit. Talk about qualification, then the candidate should have passed 12th examination from a recognized board.

How to apply for UP Police Recruitment

To apply for UP Police Recruitment, first of all go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Here you click on the link of constable recruitment. Complete the registration process here. Then login using user name and password. Fill all the information sought in it. After that upload your required documents and click on the submit button.

How will be selected in UP Police Recruitment

For the selection for the recruitment of UP Police Constable posts, first of all you have to give the written test. If you pass it, then there will be a physical test. After this your documents will be verified. After that you will be able to get admitted in UP Police.

