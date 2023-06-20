UP Police: Woman accuses SP of Kaushambi of molestation, three-member inquiry committee constituted, know the whole matter

Prayagraj: Khaki has once again faced serious allegations in UP. The case pertains to Kaushambi district, where the Superintendent of Police is in the midst of controversies, a female follower has accused him of molesting and misbehaving. People started reacting on social media after these allegations of the female follower of the department on the police captain. After the matter came in the limelight, on the instructions of the DGP, a three-member committee has been constituted for investigation.

Brajesh Srivastava, superintendent of police of Kaushambi district in UP, has been accused of molestation by a female follower. The woman was kept at home by the Superintendent of Police to take care of her mother. The woman has accused the police captain of molesting her in an inebriated state and forcing her to get a massage.

After these allegations of the woman, there was a stir in the department. The police captain who is responsible for the entire district, the allegations of harassment of women started being discussed everywhere. At the same time, after the video of the woman’s allegations went viral on social media, the matter came into limelight and the matter reached the higher officials. Director General of Police Vijay Kumar was also informed about the matter.

UP Weather Live: Monsoon will enter Purvanchal in next 48 hours, it will rain in many parts today

After this the police swung into action and it was decided to investigate the matter. ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that in Kaushambi, a woman has accused the Superintendent of Police of misbehavior through social media. This episode came to the notice of the department, after which, in view of the seriousness of the matter, a team has been constituted for fair investigation as per the instructions of the Director General of Police and in consultation with the Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj. This team has been constituted under the chairmanship of IG of Prayagraj range.

In UP, the Superintendent of Police of Kaushambi district has come under controversy over allegations of harassment of women. These allegations have been made by the woman working at his house. After its video went viral, a three-member committee was formed to investigate the matter, action will be taken on the basis of its report. pic.twitter.com/iQ41nCifJO

— sanjay singh (@sanjay_media) June 20, 2023



He told that a three-member team has been formed under the chairmanship of Prayagraj Range IG Chandra Prakash. Other members of this committee are Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla of Chitrakoot district and IAS officer Isha Priya, Chief Development Officer of Pratapgarh district. This team has been instructed to investigate the matter impartially and thoroughly and submit its report within four days. Action will be taken on the basis of the report.

On the other hand, quoting the Superintendent of Police, it is being said that the woman was fired on the charges of theft. Because of this she is making false allegations. However, after the report of the investigation team, the truth of the matter will be revealed. The three-member investigation team will record the statements of the Superintendent of Police of Kaushambi along with the woman who made the allegations in the case.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQxJh8FZ5_U)