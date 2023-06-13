up politics bsp mayawati gave big responsibility to nephew akash bjp congress are competing for soft hindutva rdy | UP Politics: Mayawati gave big responsibility to nephew Akash, said

Lucknow. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political temperature is rising in UP. BSP supremo Mayawati has targeted both BJP and Congress by holding a press conference on Tuesday. Mayawati said that there is a competition between BJP and Congress regarding soft Hindutva. In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, we will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections on issues like exploitation of Dalits, Adivasis and other backward classes, poverty, unemployment, inflation at every level. He said about the organization that the concerned office bearers have been given the responsibility of different areas. At the same time, Mayawati has given a big responsibility to Akash Anand for the assembly elections.