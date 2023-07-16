UP Politics: Eyes on Abbas Ansari’s stand after Subhaspa joining NDA, Kasganj is lodged in jail

Lucknow: All eyes are on Abbas Ansari after Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (Subhaspa) joined the BJP-led NDA in UP. MLA from Mau Sadar Abbas Ansari has also technically joined the BJP camp on Subhaspa ticket.

Abbas Ansari has been an attacker on the BJP. After the changed developments in the politics of UP after Omprakash Rajbhar’s decision, so far no statement has come from Ansari’s side regarding leaving Subhaspa or supporting joining NDA.

In fact, ever since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the Ansari family is being tightened. Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari and son Abbas Ansari all three are in jail. On Saturday itself, Abbas Ansari appeared in the court through video conferencing in the case of hate speech. On the other hand, on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah gave information about Subhaspa joining the NDA through a tweet.

After this, Subhaspa President Omprakash Rajbhar confirmed this first in a tweet and then in a press conference. On the other hand, Abbas Ansari contested the assembly elections from Subhaspa and won. In such a situation, he has become a part of the BJP-led NDA alliance even without wanting to.

Abbas Ansari is currently in Kasganj jail. Abbas Ansari has been accused of giving a provocative speech in an election meeting during the Mau assembly elections. In his speech, Abbas Ansari had threatened to settle accounts with the officials. This was considered a violation of the code of conduct. A case was also registered against him regarding the matter. After absconding for a long time, he surrendered, after which he is in jail.

Abbas Ansari is the son of Purvanchal’s notorious mafia Mukhtar Ansari. Mukhtar Ansari is MLA from Mau Sadar Assembly. The assembly elections were fought jointly by SP and Subhaspa. In this, the seat of Mau Sadar came in the share of Subhaspa. Subhaspa had made Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari its candidate from here. Abbas had won from here. However, after the elections, the pair of SP and Subhaspa broke up. Abbas Ansari was being considered as the candidate of SP on the symbol of Subhaspa.

However, even after the breakup of the alliance, no initiative was taken by Abbas Ansari to leave the Subhaspa or resign from the party. He still remains the MLA of Subhaspa. Now after the decision of party president Omprakash Rajbhar, everyone’s eyes are on what the Ansari family decides whether to stay in the party or not.

Earlier, when Abbas Ansari was absconding and Omprakash Rajbhar had shunned his friendship with Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar had appealed to Abbas to surrender. During this, Omprakash Rajbhar had said on the question of Abbas leaving the party that this question should be asked to Abbas Ansari. He does not talk to Abbas Ansari.

This time also the ball is in Abbas Ansari’s court. Omprakash Rajbhar is not going to take any initiative on his behalf. However, according to political analysts, everyone is aware that both the Ansari family and the BJP cannot tolerate each other’s company.

In such a situation, the question of Abbas Ansari being with the NDA does not arise. It is a different matter that Abbas Ansari will not take the risk of resigning from the party and assembly seat against this decision of the Subhaspa president. In such a situation, there is very little hope of him taking a decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, Omprakash Rajbhar also reacted to his earlier statement regarding opposition unity. He said that we were constantly waiting for these people to come together. But Akhilesh Yadav thinks that we are big, Mayawati thinks that we are big. After all, how many days would we wait?

He said that there was no response from there. We are the people fighting for the poor, the weak, the deprived and the exploited in the interest of the country. That’s why we have come together for this under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Subhaspa president said that the opposition should learn from the BJP. BJP is moving forward in power by holding the leadership of small castes in the country and the leaders of the opposition are talking about fighting alone. In such a situation, competition is not possible.

