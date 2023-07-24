up politics loksabha election 2024 om prakash rajbhar news strategy for mission 80 after joining nda aks | UP Politics: Support of power is necessary for the development of the underprivileged, Akhilesh

Lucknow. Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has told the reason for his return to the Bharatiya Janata Party is the concern for the development of the poor and deprived. Alleged that ‘SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, two leaders of backward and Dalits are the root of all problems in UP’. In an interview given to an English newspaper, Rajbhar has made many shocking revelations. On 16 July, Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), announced that he was returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). During the 2022 UP assembly elections, when Rajbhar allied with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and campaigned against the BJP across the state along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his party won six of the 19 seats it contested. Now, SBSP has gone back to join hands with BJP.