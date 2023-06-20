UP Politics: MP ST Hasan said on Uniform Civil Code, ‘What is the problem in getting married if wife gives permission’

Lucknow. SP MP Dr. ST Hasan from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat of UP has targeted BJP regarding Uniform Civil Code (UCC). MP Dr. ST Hasan said that our country is a country of unity in diversity. Our country is a bouquet of colorful flowers. When the country became independent. At that time the law and it was said that every person would be allowed to follow his religion. You will also be allowed to promote your religion, it is written in the constitution.

‘If wife gives permission then what is the problem in getting married again’

MP ST Hasan said that if we are applying Sharia law on ourselves, then why is anyone in trouble. Islam is the first religion in which women were given rights over their ancestral property. On the matter of not being able to remarry, he said that if someone’s wife is sick or someone’s children are not born, then what is the problem in getting married with the wife’s permission. We have personal laws, if we abolish them, we will strongly oppose it.