UP Politics: Naraj Mayawati made a major reshuffle in the organization due to the poor performance of the party in the civic elections

UP Politics: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has made a major reshuffle in the organization after the bad defeat and embarrassment in the recently concluded civic elections. West UP in-charge post has been abolished. Now zone coordinators have been appointed for three mandals or less. Former MLC Pradeep Jatav has been removed from the organization for the time being. The stature of Samshuddin Rain, who was still in-charge of West UP, was reduced. By paying attention to former State President Munkad Ali, increased the responsibility and made him active towards West UP. A district secretary has been made in-charge in every assembly constituency. Mayawati was upset due to not getting the result as expected in the civic elections. First of all, on May 16, he expelled former minister Prashant Gautam, the zone coordinator of Meerut, from the party. After that, the civic body elections of the entire state were reviewed on May 18 in Lucknow. After this reshuffle on Friday, the written information about the reshuffle was sent to the affected people and all the districts on Saturday. Written information about Mayawati’s new arrangement reached most districts of West UP on Saturday.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xweu5wrKmdE) UP Politics