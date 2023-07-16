UP Politics: Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, Shivpal Yadav said a big attack

UP Politics: SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav has made a big attack on Subhaspa chief Om Prakash Rajbhar joining the NDA. Targeting Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav said, there is no confidence when and where he will go. Om Prakash Rajbhar has no whereabouts. On the question of OP Rajbhar joining the NDA, he said that such people have no place. Don’t know when and where they will join. Just a few days ago, he was making Mayawati ji the Prime Minister and yesterday he joined the NDA. Shivpal Yadav’s big attack on OP Rajbhar said – Rajbhar has no place, when and where to go, no confidence. Wherever Rajbhar will contest elections, he will lose in Zahurabad, this time his deposit will be forfeited. The opposition is getting stronger continuously. BJP government will not come in 2024.

