UP Politics: Priyanka Gandhi missing, upheaval in UP Congress due to hanging of executive panel!

Lucknow. All political parties have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. He is training his workers for the battle ahead, at a time when uncertainty hangs over the Congress’ preparations in Uttar Pradesh, as the announcement of its state executive committee is long pending. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not actively involved in the affairs of UP Congress. His last visit to Lucknow took place about a year ago in June 2022 at the then “Navsankalp Shivir” of the party.

The new executive committee list has not yet been approved

UP Congress President Brijlal Khabri claims that he has sent the names for the new executive committee to the party high command, but the list has not yet been approved, party sources say that the high command may make some changes in it. Khabri told The Indian Express in this matter that “the names have been sent and the committee is expected to come soon.” It has been nine months since Khabri took over as Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief. He was seen as Priyank’s choice for the post after the party’s former state president Ajay Kumar Lallu resigned taking responsibility for the defeat in the 2022 assembly elections. Khabri, a former BSP leader and MP, was projected as the Dalit face of the party, which had been hoping for its revival in the state for many years.

The formation of the state executive committee has been hanging for nine months

Soon after giving the responsibility to the former BSP leader and MP, the party leadership also appointed six regional presidents. These senior leaders were given the charge of six different regions. The next step was to form a state executive committee to assist Khabri, however, nine months later, the UPCC is yet to find its new committee. Khabri is planning campaign on various issues. He is now conducting divisional meetings himself and has planned another set of meetings in the first week of July.

Rahul Gandhi’s team can handle the command

A senior Congress leader said, “The way things are going here, it is clear that Priyanka ji has left Uttar Pradesh. Some are saying that Rahul Gandhi’s team may take over to some extent, or Uttar Pradesh may be given a completely new face. Amidst all these speculations, everyone is waiting for the Central Congress Working Committee meeting to take place”. Another senior party leader said, “Amid uncertainty for Congress workers in UP, one thing is certain – change is going to happen, rest is speculation as to what that change will be like, especially with the (opposition) alliance of the Congress.” By attending the meeting, which will have the biggest impact on UP.

UP Congress actively starting big statewide campaign

Party leaders believe that clarity will come only after the Congress Working Committee meeting. Some people see changes for Uttar Pradesh at state level as well as AICC level and thus no leader is actively launching any big statewide campaign. Even the zonal presidents are confining themselves to local meetings. The UPCC last got a new executive committee three years ago when Lallu was the state unit chief. The committee got the nod from Priyanka, who took charge of UP party affairs as AICC general secretary.

Priyanka has not visited the party’s state headquarters for a year

The panel of the new executive committee, which had a mix of old and new faces, also gave due importance to the caste combination. However, despite being in-charge of UP, Priyanka, who personally visits the state after every important event to raise her voice, has not been seen at the party’s state headquarters for over a year. Party leaders say that his last visit was in the first week of June 2022 to be a part of a Navsankalp camp. The event was organized to discuss the revival plan of the party after its defeat in the 2022 assembly elections.

