UP Politics: Subhaspa chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s big statement on increasing closeness with BJP

UP Politics: Subhaspa chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has given a big statement on the increasing closeness with BJP. The Subhaspa chief rejected the meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Varanasi Circuit House. He said that both the leaders stayed at the same place but did not meet. On meeting with the BJP high command in Delhi, he said that after getting the green signal, it will have to meet. Om Prakash Rajbhar has a condition on seat sharing in the alliance between BJP and Subhaspa. He said that the Subhaspa needs eight Lok Sabha seats in UP. The Subhaspa chief said that there are 50 thousand to 2 lakh Rajbhar voters in the 32 Lok Sabha seats of Purvanchal.

