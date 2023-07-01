UP Politics: The ticket of three BJP MPs of Bareilly division is in danger, found weak in the party survey, know the details

Bareilly: Political parties are busy preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Everyone’s eyes are on the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. Coming to the BJP, the party is working on a strategy to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats. A survey of each seat is being done regarding this. In the survey, if the present MPs are found lagging behind in the fight, then it is believed that their ticket will be cut. The MPs will have to go through several tests before getting tickets.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the BJP alliance had won 64 seats in UP. In this, all the 5 seats of Bareilly division were captured. But, this time it is believed that the ticket cut of three out of five MPs is certain.

If political sources are to be believed, then in the confidential survey of BJP, the report of three MPs has been found to be very bad. In this, an MP is accused of often reacting outside the party line, as well as taunting the big leaders of the party from time to time. Along with this, it has been said in the report of an MP that his behavior among the public is not good.

Suspicion on the ticket of those who are 75 years old

BJP has decided not to give tickets to MPs who have completed 75 years of age. Due to this there is doubt on the ticket of an MP from Bareilly. There is talk of cutting his ticket in the BJP. However, some leaders also believe that due to political equations, they are sure to get the ticket.

Know the report card of MPs

According to reliable sources, there is a complaint of one MP missing from the Lok Sabha constituency. Along with this, the party is also upset with his family members. Because of this, it is believed that his ticket will be cut. However, there is also speculation that he may contest the elections on an SP ticket. An MP is accused of giving his open opinion in every matter, leaving the party line, and taunting the big leaders of the party from time to time. Another MP lives less in his constituency. Their performance has also not been found to be better. His behavior in public is not right. Along with this, there has also been a decrease in his popularity.

BJP can bet on them

The party can field a former minister, an MLA and a state government minister after cutting tickets from some MPs. Their caste equation is coming in the interest of the party.

9 Years Counting Achievements

On completion of 9 years of the BJP government at the Centre, a mass public relations campaign was organized from May 30 to June 30. This campaign ended on 30 June. In Bareilly also, MPs and MLAs went among the people and tried to create an atmosphere in favor of the government. Feedback received during this period will also be taken care of in ticket distribution.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

