UP: Preparation for by-election on Ghosi assembly seat, Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA formula has already failed due to BJP’s burglary!

Lucknow: Before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP has started doing political equations in UP in its favor. For this, its efforts to break into the opposition parties have intensified since now. The latest case is of Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined the BJP after resigning from his assembly membership as an SP MLA. After this, the by-election will be held on the Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district.

In Uttar Pradesh, soon a by-election battle can be seen on the Ghosi assembly seat. The by-election will be held soon on the Ghosi assembly seat of Mau district, which fell vacant due to the resignation of former Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan. For this, information about the vacancy of Ghosi assembly seat will be sent to the Information Election Commission of India on Tuesday by the Assembly Secretariat.

Dara Singh Chauhan met UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Monday and handed over his resignation. Accepting the resignation, Mahana instructed the assembly secretariat to take action to declare the seat vacant. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly told that after declaring the seat vacant on Tuesday, its information will be sent to the Election Commission.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, after receiving information from the Vidhan Sabha that Ghosi seat is vacant, the Commission may soon issue a program for holding by-elections here. In this way, the battle of by-elections will be seen in UP before the Lok Sabha elections. There is a possibility that by-elections can be held on the Ghosi assembly seat in the next two months.

The most important thing is that according to the political discussion, BJP will nominate Dara Singh Chauhan as its candidate in the by-election on Ghosi assembly seat. There are also discussions about his joining the Yogi cabinet. It is being said that BJP can make Dara Singh Chauhan a cabinet minister to create an atmosphere in its favor in Purvanchal along with caste equations.

In fact, when Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the BJP in January 2022 and joined the Samajwadi Party, she was a cabinet minister in the Yogi government. He had the responsibility of Forest and Environment Department. After this Samajwadi Party made him the candidate from Ghosi assembly seat. Dara Singh Chauhan won the Ghosi seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, for some time ago he was running angry with the SP leadership.

After the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections, it was believed that Dara Singh Chauhan could take a big decision regarding future politics. After this he first resigned from the Samajwadi Party. After this, he also submitted his resignation as the MLA of Ghosi assembly seat to Speaker Satish Mahana.

Dara Singh Chauhan reached the BJP office on Tuesday and accepted the membership of the party. BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary gave party membership to Dara Singh Chauhan. During this both Deputy CMs of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were present. He once again welcomed Dara Singh Chauhan into the party.

This step of Dara Singh Chauhan has given a big blow to the Samajwadi Party before the Lok Sabha elections. It is believed that due to the return of Dara Singh Chauhan to the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav may have to face difficulties in managing the electoral equation.

Dara Singh Chauhan is considered an important face of OBC politics in Purvanchal. Akhilesh Yadav has given the slogan ‘Assi Harao, BJP Hatao’ in UP in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For this, working on the ‘PDA’ formula in the coming elections, he has claimed to bite the dust of the NDA in Uttar Pradesh, which has the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in the country. Backward classes, Dalits and minority voters come in Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA formula.

In such a situation, the way Akhilesh Yadav was working on the strategy of uniting the backward and Dalit society and forming a front to challenge the BJP in the state, he has got a big blow. This is because the role of Dara Singh Chauhan was also considered important in this political equation. His political hold in Purvanchal is considered strong. Two-time Rajya Sabha and one-time Lok Sabha MP and former UP government minister Dara Singh Chauhan’s departure from the SP may create a problem for the party in handling the political equation of Purvanchal.

