UP: Sale of open meat should not be allowed on the disputed places and on the Kurban Yatra route, CM Yogi gave instructions

Lucknow: With the festival of Bakrid in UP, the officers of administration and police will be on alert mode regarding law and order in the two months of Sawan. CM Yogi Adityanath Has said in a strict tone that faith should be given full respect during this period. But, no new tradition should be started anywhere.

Bakrid will be celebrated in UP on June 29. After this, the month of Sawan is starting from 4th July. Due to Adhimas this year, the month of Sawan will remain for two months. During this, the festival of Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated. The traditional Kanwar Yatra will take place in the month of Sawan. Monday worship also has special importance in this.

In view of law and order, CM Yogi Adityanath has asked to be constantly vigilant, describing this time as sensitive. He said that traffic was not affected due to religious works on the occasion of Ramzan month and Eid. It has been appreciated all over the country. This time the same system should be implemented on the occasion of Bakrid and Muharram. For this a dialogue should be made with the religious leaders.

The Chief Minister said that the place for the sacrifice on Bakrid should be decided in advance. There should be no sacrifice at disputed places. Sacrifice should not be done anywhere other than the previously fixed and marked place. Along with this, it should be ensured that no prohibited animal is sacrificed anywhere.

He said that the places for setting up Kanwar camps should be marked in advance, so that traffic is not obstructed. Divers should be deployed on the basis of past experiences. At the same time, CCTV cameras should be installed on the Kanwar Yatra route. The Chief Minister said that respect should be given to religious tradition and faith. But, no work should be done against the tradition. Give the organizers permission to schedule. But, be sure that everyone will follow the rules and regulations.

Under no circumstances will weapons be displayed in religious processions and processions. There should not be any such incident, due to which the sentiments of people of other religions are hurt. Mischievous elements may make malicious attempts to unnecessarily provoke people of other sects, keep an eye on such matters. Additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas. Every day in the evening the police force must do foot patrolling. Chaotic elements should be dealt with with utmost rigor.

The Chief Minister said that respecting the faith of the devotees, there should be no open sale and purchase of meat etc. anywhere on the Kanwar Yatra route. Last year, in the month of Sawan, one crore devotees had visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Six to seven lakh people visited every Monday. Due to Adhimas this year, the duration of Shravan month is of two months. In such a situation, there is a possibility of increase in the number of devotees. Along with Varanasi, no devotee should face any inconvenience in Ayodhya and Sitapur.

