UP scholar caught during SSB exam in Patna, the deal was done for one lakh rupees!

Patna. UP scholar Himanshu Nayan was caught from the ION Digital Zone examination center in Patliputra Industrial Area during the SSB examination on 22 June. Although the examinee Shiv Pratap Singh was successful in absconding. Both of them are residents of Bachudi Tilauli in Ballia, UP. Himanshu had come to take the exam instead of Shiv Pratap, a candidate from his own area. But, when his documents were checked at the center, the photo could not be matched. Himanshu had scanned his photograph in the admit card, while the admit card had the photograph of the candidate. Along with this, the photo of the candidate was also there in the application form.

examinee absconding

After catching the center’s administration, he was handed over to the Patliputra police station. After this, the police tried to catch Shiv Pratap with the help of Himanshu. But he escaped. The police sent Himanshu to jail on Friday. Along with this, an FIR has been registered against Shiv Pratap Singh on the basis of the statement of Center Superintendent Rahul Kumar Chaurasia.

One lakh rupees were taken to sit in the exam

After being caught, Himanshu first told that he is the brother of Shiv Pratap. That’s why he has come to take the exam instead. However, in the investigation of the police, it has come to light that Himanshu is associated with the job placement gang and he had taken one lakh rupees to appear in the examination. Sources also say that the Setter gang had fixed Rs 12 lakh for Shiv Pratap to pass the exam and has already taken three lakh rupees. The police can interrogate Himanshu by taking him on remand. It has also become clear that the job placement gang is from UP and its strings are connected with the setter of Bihar.

