UP School Reopen: Attendance of children decreased on the first day in council schools, this reason came to the fore with the rain

Lucknow: All the schools affiliated to the Basic Education Council in the state opened from Monday. However, due to rain in many places including the capital Lucknow in the morning, a small number of students reached the school. At the same time, due to waterlogging in the school grounds, the students also had to face problems. In many places even the teachers could not reach the school on time.

Missionary schools along with primary, junior schools of Basic Education Council also opened from Monday after summer vacations in UP. It was raining in Lucknow and surrounding areas since morning. After this, due to heavy rains, children could not reach school on time in many places.

UP Government School

In council schools, the grounds were flooded at many places and the children reached the school drenched. Due to non-availability of water from the schools, the children could not do activities in the ground. The number of children who were expected to reach on the first day, far less children were seen in the school. Most of the classes were seen empty. Due to the rain, even the teachers could not reach the school on time in many places.

Even three months after the start of the new session, students were seen studying from old books at many places. The Basic Education Department has not been able to deliver all the books to the schools. Now it is being said to make these available to the children as soon as the schools open.

Earlier, instructions were given to keep all the arrangements including cleanliness in the schools, so that the students do not face any kind of problems while reaching the school. In Lucknow, Basic Education Officer Arun Kumar had given instructions to welcome new old students to give a pleasant atmosphere to the students on the first day. However, due to lack of satisfactory attendance, there was no encouraging atmosphere regarding this.

Meanwhile, after the transfer, the matter of relieving all the teachers and taking charge is stuck, due to this also its impact on teaching and learning is visible. A state of confusion is being seen.

Meanwhile, each teacher has been given a target to enroll 50 children in the current academic session. Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has asked to run a special enrollment drive in the districts till July 31 under the leadership of the District Magistrate. More than 1.50 lakh primary and upper primary schools under the Basic Education Council in the state opened from Monday.

He said that teachers of upper primary schools should form a joint team and make door-to-door contact for enrollment. Along with this, like the working style of teachers working in private schools, the teachers of council schools should also work hard to teach.

