UP Sports: ‘Khel Saathi’ app will be launched soon for the convenience of players, they will be able to take advantage of information and facilities from home

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is going to start the ‘Khel Saathi’ app soon for the convenience of the players of the state. Through this app, players will be able to take advantage of all the information and facilities related to sports activities sitting at home.

The presentation of the ‘Khel Sathi’ app has also been done in front of UP’s Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare (Independent Charge) Girish Chandra Yadav and Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal. At the same time, suggestions have also been invited from the players.

The ‘Khel Sathi’ app is being prepared in a very simple and attractive way. This mobile app will be in both Hindi and English languages. Through this app, the benefits of the facilities provided by the state government to the players will be easily available sitting at home. To take advantage of the facilities, players have to register on this app under a very easy process. After this all the information will be displayed on the dashboard.

Players will be provided the facility to apply according to their eligibility on the app. Along with this, players will also be able to apply for selection at the district, state and national level. Along with this, players will also get the option to apply for financial assistance and awards on this app.

There will be a chart of all the sports grounds across the state on the ‘Khel Saathi’ app. Where the facility of which games is available, the information about it will also be uploaded. As soon as the player selects the district, both government and private facilities will appear. The option of applying for admission in sports colleges will also be available on the app.

Along with this, all kinds of schemes and guidelines related to sports of the state government will also be uploaded. Information about health ATMs to be installed in all government stadiums of the state will also be available on this. There will be a list of dieticians on the app. Players will be able to take their services as per their convenience. Along with this, detailed information will be made available regarding all the record holder players of the state.

