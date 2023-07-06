UP Sports: Yogi government’s preparation to form State Sports Authority, process will speed up after cabinet approval

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is going to take a big step to provide better facilities to the players in UP. Sports authority will be formed in the state. This authority will be an independent unit.

For this, the sports department has prepared a proposal, which can be placed in the cabinet soon. With the seal from there, the process of formation of the authority will be started. It is being said that this will encourage sports and players in UP. Along with this, a better environment will be created.

It is important that in the Sports Authority, only people associated with sports and experienced players will be appointed on all posts from director to secretary. Before this only Gujarat is the only state which has a sports authority at the state level. In such a situation, UP will become the second state in the country to set up a State Sports Authority.

UP Police changed perception, Namaz and Hanuman Cha Lisa both are not on the road, said in Lucknow – CM Yogi Adityanath

According to the state government, with the formation of the Sports Authority, the players will get all the high level facilities like modern equipment, better food, training, sports medicine center. Along with this, Lucknow, Saifai and Gorakhpur sports colleges will be connected with the authority, which will increase the facilities here.

Till now in Uttar Pradesh, apart from the government, programs related to sports are conducted through the Directorate of Sports. The state government believes that it is very important to have an independent unit for the development of sports.

It is being told that CM Yogi Adityanath has held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal, in which he proposed to set up a sports authority in UP like Gujarat, on which the Chief Minister has agreed. After this, the sports department has started work on the proposal of the authority.

Experts’ opinion is being taken for how this authority will work, which people should be included in it. The draft will be prepared on the basis of this only. After getting approval from the cabinet, the process of formation of Sports Authority will also be started.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fQaBDbAoFc) up government