UP STF will buy AI based criminal data creation and retrieval system, identification of criminals will be easy

Lucknow: UP STF will work more powerfully with new technology. STF is preparing to purchase Artificial Intelligence Based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System. Due to which, as soon as the face of the criminal is matched, his complete data will be revealed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released the budget to modernize STF.

CM Yogi had praised STF

UP STF takes continuous action against the dreaded criminals of the state, drug dealers, illegal arms smugglers, exam mafia, fake teachers, terrorists. Recently, the Chief Minister had also reviewed the works of STF. During this, he also appreciated the good work of STF. Also discussed about modernizing it. Now STF is preparing to buy modern AI based system.

IAS Riggian Samfil asks for VRS, 2003 batch officers, many officers have taken voluntary retirement

AI based criminal data system being bought for three crores

UP STF has started the process of procuring Artificial Intelligence based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System. Due to this, after the serious incident, the unknown shooter and criminal will no longer be able to escape from the eyes of STF. On one click, the complete horoscope with his identity will be in front of the police officers. UP STF is going to set up Artificial Intelligence based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System soon at a cost of about three crore rupees. Its tender has been issued. Four companies have shown interest in it.

AI technology being adopted in UP Police after Telangana

After Telangana, such a state-of-the-art system is being established in UP Police. A complete database of criminals will be prepared in the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System. Earlier this work was done through criminal tracking system. By linking the database of criminals with artificial intelligence, their faces will be matched in a few seconds. Along with this, the information about which face is matching with the criminal record and what percentage will be revealed.

Voice, face, way of committing crime will also be matched

In this technique, the voice of the criminal, method of committing crime, family and criminal background information will also be available immediately. For example, if a person threatens someone through a virtual call, then with the help of artificial intelligence, this system will identify the right person by matching his voice with millions of voices fed in the database. Officials say that talks are on with the companies showing interest in this system, on adding other features to the software as well.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qykoxzCkLTI) uttar pradesh stf