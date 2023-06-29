UP: Stork conservation campaign paid off in UP, number reached 19600, figure remained zero in 16 districts, know details

Lucknow: The efforts made towards the conservation of the state bird stork in UP seem to be proving successful. Their number has increased in the state. This has been confirmed in the crane count done by the state government.

According to the forest department, this time 420 cranes have been found more than last year. In the two-day count, 19,600 cranes were seen in UP. In the last 11 years, an increase of 73 percent has been recorded in the number of cranes in UP. These results are encouraging.

The crane count in Uttar Pradesh was done on 26 and 27 June this year. For this, several teams were formed under the leadership of Forest Department officials. Village heads, voluntary organisations, school-college students were also included in this.

These teams counted the storks at the marked places for two days. Stork counting was done four times in two days from 6 to 8 in the morning and from 4 to 6 in the evening. During this, apart from the marked places, from where the information was received, the teams also reached there for the calculation of cranes.

According to UP’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sudhir Kumar Sharma, according to the information given so far from various districts, 19,600 storks were seen in Uttar Pradesh. Maximum 3280 storks were found in Etawah, 2872 in Mainpuri and 1187 in Auraiya. Along with this, there are 16 districts in the state, where not even a single stork was seen.

GPS reading i.e. latitude and longitude of each calculation site is compulsorily marked. The stork is identified by its beak, wings and legs. The beak and head of stork children are yellow. The beak of an adult stork is grey, the color of the head is dark red and the feet are pink.

He told that on the basis of the information of all the districts, now a detailed report will be prepared in this regard. Partial change in this number is subject to change. There is not likely to be a huge change. Sudhir Kumar Sharma told that storks are found more in marshy areas.

He told that ever since it has been declared as the state bird, many measures have been taken for its conservation. Stork conservation centers have also been set up. Its benefit is visible in the form of increase in the number of storks.

