UP: Strong arrangements regarding Sawan, one lane of Prayagraj-Varanasi highway reserved for Kanwariyas for two months

Prayagraj: Following the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administrative staff everywhere in the state has started making necessary preparations from security arrangements to Sawan. Special arrangements are being made at the places through which the traditional Kanwar Yatra takes place in Sawan, so that there is no problem.

In this episode, the left lane of Prayagraj-Varanasi National Highway will be reserved for Kanwaris for 58 days. This system will be effective from July 4 to August 30 on National Highway-2. Along with this, the entry of heavy vehicles in the Varanasi district border will be restricted from 8.00 pm on every Saturday night of Sawan to 7.00 am on Tuesday.

According to the traffic police of the commissionerate, a no vehicle zone will be done inside Prayagrag city from Madagin to Chowk, Godaulia to Ramapura. From 10 o’clock on every Sunday night of Sawan to 12 o’clock on Monday night, people will be able to move only on foot from Maidagin to Ramapura via Godaulia.

The entry of vehicles in the city area will be closed from 5 pm every Sunday till 12 midnight on Monday. Along with this, goods vehicles going from Prayagraj to Jaunpur and Lucknow will go via Kachhwa Road via Kapsethi, Baragaon, Babatpur from 8.00 pm on every Saturday night of Sawan to 7.00 am on Tuesday.

Goods vehicles going from Prayagraj to Azamgarh will go via Kachhwa Road via Kapsethi, Baragaon, Babatpur, Mohan Chauraha to Cholapur. Goods vehicles going from Prayagraj to Ghazipur will go via Kachhwa Road via Kapsethi, Baragaon, Babatpur, Mohan Chauraha, Gosaipur, Kathalganj, Munari via Chaubepur. Goods vehicles going from Ghazipur to Jaunpur, Lucknow and Prayagraj will go to Babatpur via Munari, Kathalganj and take a left turn at Mohan Chauraha via Gossainpur.

Arrangements made regarding vehicle parking lot

Vehicles coming from Chandauli and Bihar will be made to stand at the National Inter College at Pilikothi and Railway Ground at Bhadaun Chungi.

Vehicles coming from Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Jaunpur Road will be parked at Sanskrit University campus and Cutting Memorial School ground at Nadesar.

Vehicles coming from Prayagraj Road will be parked near Queens Inter College at Lahurabir, Industrial Institute at Manduwadih, Stadium near Cancer Hospital and Bharat Mata Mandir at Sigra.

Machhodari Park, Town Hall at Maidagin, Bharat Mata Mandir, Benia, Mazda Cinema Hall parking lot, Sanatan Dharma Inter College space will also be used for vehicle parking.

