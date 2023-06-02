UP: ‘Tiffin meeting’ to persuade BJP’s angry workers, party president JP Nadda will start from Agra

AGRA: It is said that if your loved ones get upset, then the best time and place to persuade them is the dinner table. Now the top leadership of BJP is also going to adopt the same method. BJP national president JP Nadda is going to hold a tiffin meeting with the workers on June 3 in Agra. Even though it is being linked to the link of the great public relations campaign. But, it is believed that this tiffin meeting is being held to pacify the angry workers. With this meeting, the bugle of 2024 Lok Sabha elections will sound from Agra.

Reason for discussion on Tiffin

The party leadership knows very well that any kind of negligence, displeasure or weak effort at the level of workers can cost them heavily in the elections. In such a situation, it is necessary to focus on them regarding every issue. They will also be guided with better communication. For this, National President JP Nadda will ‘discuss Tiffin’ with the workers in Agra on 3 June. Earlier, the party has organized a discussion program on tea.

JP Nadda’s program will be held in North assembly constituency of Agra

Under this great contact campaign of BJP, various meetings will start from Tajnagari Agra. According to the party leaders, out of the assembly constituencies of the state, the north assembly constituencies of Agra have been selected for this. National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with old BJP leaders in Agra on 3rd June.

Information taken from Bhupendra Chaudhary-Sunil Bansal

In fact, on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the party is organizing various programs from May 30 to June 30. JP Nadda’s dialogue with the workers is a part of this. To review the campaign, National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh, National General Secretary Sunil Basal, UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh also discussed in a virtual meeting with State President Bhupendra Chaudhary and State General Secretary (Organization) Sunil Bansal.

JP Nadda to discuss Tiffin with 300 workers

It is being told that about 300 workers will participate in JP Nadda’s Tiffin meeting. Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set a target of winning all the 80 seats in UP. For this, a big public relations campaign has already started. After JP Nadda in Braj region, now other leaders including Home Minister Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also visit Awadh, Kashi, West, Gorakhpur and Kanpur regions.

Senior leaders will have programs in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies

Under the great public relations campaign, programs of Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other central ministers and senior party officials will be organized in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. During this, MPs and MLAs will also be entrusted with the responsibility of setting the agenda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

