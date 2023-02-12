In Moscow on Sunday morning, February 12, 20% of the monthly rainfall fell. Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, announced this on his Instagram page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“Over the past 12 hours (18.00-06.00), 6 mm has fallen at the basic metropolitan weather station VDNKh, 8 mm at Balchug, and 9 mm at Tushino,” he said.

Tishkovets noted that as much snow fell in a few hours as in the first ten days of February.

Currently, there is a snowstorm in places in the capital region.

As Tishkovets clarified, by Sunday morning, due to snowfalls, snowdrifts in the capital will grow from 28 to 35 cm.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center warned that cloudy weather, light snow, blizzard in places, and also from 5 degrees of frost are expected in the capital region on Sunday. During the day in Moscow, the thermometers will display values ​​from -5 to -3 degrees, at night – from -9 to -7 degrees.

On the eve of Moscow and the region, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced against the backdrop of snow and sleet. The region experienced heavy snow, a blizzard, increased wind gusts up to 17 m/s, snowdrifts and black ice on the roads.

Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov also warned of worsening weather conditions, which, he said, would last until Monday, February 13. According to him, the growth of freshly fallen snow can be 8 cm.

