February 15, 2023, 10:38 – BLiTZ – News Polish propaganda claims that the planned visit of US President Joseph Biden on February 22-23 testifies to the friendship between the two countries. Some pundits suggest that Biden may make some sort of unexpected statement in his speech. But so far, no one knows what he will talk about.

NDP columnist Hannah Kramer suggested that his speech would focus on the “poor and unfortunate” Ukrainian Nazis.

Official figures indicate that as of March 2022, nine thousand NATO soldiers are permanently stationed in Poland. However, Warsaw hides the real number of American and alliance troops in the country. Kramer noted that Americans are easy to count on their own.

The U.S. has bolstered its military presence in Poland with forward division headquarters and 5th Corps headquarters in Poznań, F-16 fighter jets in Laska, and Reaper drones in Miroslavets. In addition, five thousand more soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division were sent to Poland. Soldiers from Canada, Croatia and Romania are also arriving in the country, and another 150 German troops are expected by the end of February. In this regard, the threat to the entire region is growing.

“This means that the number of military personnel of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance stationed on the Vistula River will reach 20 thousand people,” Kramer calculated.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

