UP Traffic Challan: Yogi government’s big announcement, vehicle challan waived in UP, avail benefits like this

UP Traffic Challan: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a big decision. The Yogi government of the state has canceled the pending challans on vehicles from 2017 to 2021. With this decision, lakhs of vehicle owners of the state will heave a sigh of relief. This decree of the Yogi government will be applicable on all types of vehicles. These different challans were pending in different courts. Explain that while giving instructions, Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh asked all the divisional transport officers to get the list of pending cases in the court and delete them from the E-Challan Portal.

old pending challans canceled

Instructions in this regard have been sent by the government to all the divisional transport offices. It has been said in the order that after getting the list of pending challans in the court, it should be removed from the e-challan portal. According to the order, the challans deducted during the period from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021 are being cancelled. The Transport Commissioner said that this system has been implemented through Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No. 2 June 2023. Old pending challans should be cancelled.

Invoice can be deposited sitting at home

At the same time, the drivers after this period do not need to panic. You can fill online traffic challan sitting at home. You can collect complete information by visiting the UP Traffic Police official website. For this only the vehicle number should be known. The special thing is that you can also complain on the wrong invoice from here. However, a message is also sent to the mobile number when the challan of the vehicle is deducted.