UP Transfer: Record transfers in UP, 400 senior officers moved from here to there in many departments, know who got where

Lucknow: Once again, senior officers including IAS officers have been transferred in other departments on a large scale in UP. These include 400 senior officers including seven IAS officers. After these transfers, the situation has completely changed in many departments. All the officers have been asked to go to their new place of posting soon and take charge.

Reshuffle in posting of IAS officers in many departments

Taking charge of Food and Logistics Department from Principal Secretary Women Welfare and Food Logistics Veena Kumari Meena, she has been appointed as Principal Secretary Sugar Industry, Sugarcane Development and Excise in the transfers of seven senior IAS officers in UP. Along with this, she has been given the additional charge of the Women’s Welfare Department.

Principal Secretary Planning Alok Kumar III has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary Food and Logistics. Secretary Revenue and Relief Commissioner Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Sugarcane Commissioner. On the other hand, GS Naveen Kumar, who was Special Secretary Secondary Education, has now been given the responsibility of Relief Commissioner in charge along with Special Secretary Revenue.

Along with this, Special Secretary APC Branch Balkrishna Tripathi has been sent to the post of Special Secretary Secondary Education. Rahul Pandey, who returned from deputation in Jammu and Kashmir, has been given the responsibility of Additional Commissioner Sugarcane and Special Secretary Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development, while waiting Kritika Jyotsna will take charge of Special Secretary Fertilizer and Logistics.

UP Weather Live: Dark clouds encamped at many places in UP, heavy rain alert in 31 districts, know weather update

17 jailer got new posting

Apart from this, 17 jailers have also been transferred after the jail superintendents in the prison department. Among the officers who have been transferred, mainly Pankaj Kumar Singh from District Jail Lakhimpur Kheri to Adarsh ​​Jail Lucknow, Ajay Kumar from District Jail Lucknow to District Jail Jaunpur, Virendra Kumar Verma from District Jail Banda to District Jail Sultanpur, Yogesh Kumar has been sent from Associated Prison Training Institute Lucknow to District Jail Banda, Rajesh Kumar from District Jail Sultanpur to District Jail Mau.

225 doctors and officers transferred

225 doctors and officers have been transferred in the Medical and Health Department. Additional Chief Medical Officers of 60 districts are included in this. At the same time, the Chief Medical Superintendent of many hospitals have also been transferred. Director (Communicable Diseases) Dr. AK Singh has been made the new Director of Balrampur Hospital, while the additional charge of Director (Communicable Diseases) has been given to Dr. KN Tiwari, Director (Medical Treatment). Apart from this, other doctors and officers have also been sent from one district to another.

Principal of ITI Ghaziabad sent to Lucknow, he was also transferred

Along with this, large scale transfers have also been done in the Vocational Education and Skill Development Department. Principals of many ITIs, two joint directors, one deputy director and a large number of executive directors and instructors have also been transferred.

Raj Kumar Yadav, Principal of ITI, Ghaziabad has been made Principal of ITI, Lucknow. Principal of ITI Bahraich Pradeep Agnihotri has been transferred to the post of Principal of ITI Banda. On the other hand, SN Ram, joint director of Azamgarh division, has been sent to Gorakhpur division on the same post. Rajesh Ram, joint director of Gorakhpur division, has been given the charge of Devipatan division. Ravi Bhushan, Deputy Director of the State Vocational Training Council, has been made the Principal of ITI Mainpuri.

BSA of 30 districts, 99 education officers transferred

Along with this, 99 education officers including basic education officers of 30 districts were also transferred. These include seven Divisional Assistant Director of Education (Basic) i.e. AD Basic. Along with the deployment of the newly promoted officers, the Principal and Deputy Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training are also included.

Till now Pratap Singh Baghel, who was holding the additional charge of Secretary of Basic Education Council as well as Director of State Educational Technical Institute, Prayagraj, has been promoted after promotion. Baghel has now been given the additional charge of Secretary of Basic Education Council and Director of State Institute of Educational Technology.

Preparation to issue transfer list of 225 junior engineers in PWD

Along with this, while preparing the transfer list of 225 junior engineers posted in PWD, preparations are on to release it soon. Under the new transfer policy, junior engineers desirous of getting transferred were called to the auditorium on Friday. In this, the cases of posting of husband and wife at the same place and disability were first considered.

It is being told that it has been decided to transfer the junior engineers whose children are in class 10th and 12th on their own wish. After this, the transfer list of 190 Junior Engineer (Civil), 16 Junior Engineer (Electrical-Mechanical) and 19 Junior Engineer (Technical) was prepared.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKvejsHsbXE) up transfer list