UP Weather: Due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, the rivers of Uttar Pradesh are in spate, the government issued an alert

Lucknow. Rain continued at many places in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as well. Thousands of people of Uttar Pradesh are stranded in ‘Char Dham Yatra’ due to incessant rains. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain on Wednesday. Due to this, there is a possibility of increasing the water level of Ganga-Yamuna. The water level of the rivers coming from Nepal is also increasing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers to be alert regarding this. The embankments are being monitored round-the-clock in view of the situation of spate in the rivers due to heavy rains. The state administration has been asked to take adequate precautions.

Chance of heavy rain in these districts on Wednesday

Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Aligarh, Mau, Ballia, Auraiya, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Jaswantnagar , , Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrakhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, There is a forecast of heavy rains on July 14 in the districts of Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun etc.

Annual monsoon forecast more difficult due to climate change

Climate change has made it more difficult to forecast the annual monsoon. Researchers at the India Meteorological Department have spent more than a decade devising a new way to predict when and how much it will rain each year. The IMD is also increasingly using Doppler radar to improve the efficiency of predictions. Is. The number of Doppler radars has increased from 15 in 2013 to 37 in 2023. The government has said that they will add 25 more radars in the next two to three years.

To prevent floods, 1100 km long embankments were built in the Rapti river basin.

Rapti river basin is the most flood affected area of ​​Uttar Pradesh. Many types of measures have been taken to prevent floods. In these measures, the construction of embankment is very helpful in reducing the havoc of flood. About 1100 km length embankments have been built in the Rapti river basin. The biggest danger to the embankments is the erosion of the river water stream. The Center for Flood Management Information System predicts the possible erosion of the embankment by the river water stream from 2021 on computer application based techniques. This work is being done jointly by River Behavior Analysis and Embankment Asset Management System.

Nepal region of Ghaghra, Rapti and Gandak will receive light to moderate rainfall for 03 days

The report based on the forecast of IMD states that there will be light-moderate rainfall for the next 03 days in the Nepal region of Ghaghra, Rapti and Gandak in Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the Indian part of the entire catchment area for the next 03 days. Rapti basin received an average rainfall of 3.10 mm. Maximum rainfall 52.00 mm has occurred in Rampur Karkhana block of Deoria district.

Ganga river flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge, Yamuna Mavi in ​​Badayun

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Badaun and Yamuna Mavi. The river Ganga has crossed the maximum flood water level mark of 162.790 meters at Kachla Bridge. At the same time, Yamuna river has also crossed the danger mark of 232.750 meters.

Flood alert in Bahraich-Balrampur, Shravasti, Rapti river reaches danger mark

Flood warning has been issued in some areas of Bahraich-Balrampur Shravasti. Here the water level of Rapti river is going up rapidly. The water level of the river at Rapti barrage has reached the mark of Kharte. The danger mark is at 127.70 metres. Here the river is flowing touching 127.07 meters. The danger mark in Bhinga is flowing at 118.50 near 119.50. The water level of the river has reached 117.73 in Shravasti’s Bhinga. Which is just below the danger mark of 118.50 metres. The water level of the river in Balrampur is 101.18 metres.

Rivers moving fast towards danger mark

Due to heavy rains from the mountains to the plains, rivers in many districts of Uttar Pradesh are fast moving towards the danger mark. The water level of Ghaghra, Yamuna, Ganga, Rapti river, Dhela river has increased considerably. An alert has also been issued regarding the flood in the surrounding areas. In many districts, problems have arisen regarding life.

Flood-like situation in Moradabad, water level of Dhela river increased

Due to heavy rains in North India region, life has become disturbed in many districts of Uttar Pradesh. There is a flood like situation in Moradabad. Here the water level of Dhela river has increased a lot, due to which a problem has arisen in the entire district.

Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in these districts of UP on Wednesday

There can be a big change in the weather in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours from Wednesday morning. There will be heavy rains in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Rampur and nearby people.

Snakes coming out in heavy rain areas, rescue continues

Due to continuous rains, snakes etc. reptiles are being seen in urban areas. Notices are being received to leave the houses. Wildlife SOS is engaged in the work of rescuing snakes amid heavy rains. Wildlife Conservation Institute Wildlife SOS has formed Rapid Response Unit to save reptiles. Their helpline (9917109666) is continuously receiving calls. The Forest Department team is also active.

Thunderstorm likely in more than 50 districts tomorrow

Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra Road, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, There is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas between 8 am on Wednesday and 8 am the next day on July 13. .

Unplug the fridge-TV if there is lightning, warning of damage continues

Bijnor- Maximum rain warning has been issued in Moradabad and its surrounding area. This area has been kept in the Red Zone. The Meteorological Department has advised people in areas affected by lightning not to lie on concrete floors. Remove the plug of electrical appliances including AC-fridge TV from the board, otherwise it may get damaged. It has also been advised to keep the doors and windows of the house closed.

Traffic system affected due to torrential rains, raw roads closed

Traffic system is being affected due to effective reduction in visibility during heavy rains. Due to heavy rains, the kutcha routes have been disrupted. There has been water logging in many areas. There are also reports of damage to dilapidated buildings and kutcha houses due to lightning. Horticulture and standing crops are also getting damaged due to heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has advised to stay indoors during heavy rains, especially when there is lightning.

This is the temperature of the capital of UP, Baba Vishwanath, Sangam and Taj city

Tuesday’s temperature in Lucknow is 33°c. The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be 33°c, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 28°c. The temperature in Agra is 32°c. The maximum temperature of the day will be 32°c, while the minimum temperature is estimated to be 27°c. Today’s temperature in Allahabad is 33°c. The maximum temperature of the day will be 34°c, while the minimum temperature is estimated to be 28°c. Today’s temperature in Varanasi is 34°c. The maximum temperature of the day will be 34°c, while the minimum temperature is estimated to be 28°c.

The effect of humidity is increasing once again after the rain in Lucknow. However, due to rain again till evening and night, there is a possibility of affecting the temperature.

Monsoon gains momentum due to low pressure area

According to meteorologists, the pace of monsoon is very fast due to the low pressure area formed in North East Rajasthan. According to senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh, this situation is likely to continue for the time being.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it rained in Lucknow and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier, the sky was cloudy since morning. Due to the rain, people have got relief from the humid heat at the moment.

hot summer in varanasi

In the last 24 hours in the state, maximum heat was seen in Varanasi. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.6 degree Celsius here amid the humid summer, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degree in Najibabad.

chance of lightning

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, rain has been reported in Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Balrampur, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Santakbirnagar, Gorakhpur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria and Kushinagar on Tuesday. An alert has been issued regarding this. There is a possibility of rain and lightning in all the places in these districts.

Alert regarding rain in these districts

Zonal Meteorological Center on Tuesday in the state Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Rampur, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Badayun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Agra An alert has been issued for rain in Firozabad, Etah, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Kanpur Nagar and Unnao.

In the capital Lucknow, there is movement of clouds in the sky since morning on Tuesday. There is similar weather in other nearby areas including Barabanki, Unnao, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda. There are chances of rain due to change in weather.

According to meteorologists, the monsoon turf is moving north. Due to the low pressure area created due to this, heavy rains will continue. There are chances of rain in different parts of the state till July 16.

There is a forecast of light to heavy rain in the state during the next five days in UP. There may be scattered rains in East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. There will be a change in the weather due to showers between the movement of clouds.

There is no possibility of major change in temperature between rains

Scientist Mohammad Danish of Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow said that heavy rains have been recorded in many districts of western Uttar Pradesh in the last twenty-four hours. This cycle will continue. If we look at the temperature of the next five days, there is not much change in the maximum and minimum temperature in the state.

Maximum rains in these districts of UP

In the last 24 hours in UP, more than 110 mm of rain has been recorded in Saharanpur, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor. According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a forecast of heavy rain in the Terai belt on Tuesday, due to which an Orange Alert has been issued.

Chances of rain amid humid heat in Lucknow

There is a possibility of rain on Tuesday in Lucknow amid light rain on Monday. At this time it is hot summer season. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is 26 degree on Tuesday.

Heavy rains in 65 districts likely to worsen weather patterns

UP Weather Live: Rain continues in different parts of UP. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains this week. On Tuesday also, an alert has been issued regarding rain and lightning in the state. People have been appealed not to go out unnecessarily. Till Wednesday, the effect of monsoon activity will be seen in 65 districts of UP.