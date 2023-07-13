UP Weather: Heavy for the state for two days, forecast of heavy to heavy rain in 45 districts, government issued high alert

Lucknow : It is expected to rain heavily in almost all parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has already issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains in UP. According to the report of the Meteorological Center, Lucknow, it will rain at all places till July 15. There is a possibility of heavy rain in western parts and light rain or thundershowers in Varanasi. The highest rainfall of 21 cm was recorded at Behat in Saharanpur district on the previous day. Apart from this, 12 cm in Saharanpur, 11 in Nakur area of ​​Saharanpur district, nine in Jansath of Muzaffarnagar, seven each in Rampur Maniharan of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Elgin Bridge of Barabanki, Barot of Bareilly, Baghpat and five in Atrauli of Aligarh. Five centimeters of rain was recorded.

Flood Management and Relief – Rahat Choupal to the Rescue

In view of the possibility of floods due to excessive rains and the condition of rivers in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has already geared up. On the instructions of CM Yogi, instructions have been given to organize relief chaupal for flood management and relief and rescue in sensitive villages of the districts. The objective of Rahat Choupal is to reduce or prevent the damage caused during a disaster like flood. Along with this, people have to be warned about the future disasters.

3 lakh cusecs of water released from Okhla Barrage in Yamuna

With the release of more than 3 lakh cusecs of water from the Okhla barrage in the Yamuna, the Yamuna has crossed the danger level in Tehsil Khair of Aligarh. Nine flood posts have been set up in the villages that are likely to be affected. 24×7 staff has been deployed. A continuous appeal is being made to the families settled on the banks of the Yamuna to cooperate with each other in times of disaster and go to higher places so that the damage can be reduced.

DM-SSP reached Aligarh’s Tappal to know the condition of farmers troubled by floods

District Magistrate and SSP inspected the area after half a dozen villages of Tappal development block in Aligarh were flooded. The District Magistrate arrived to inspect the rural areas situated on the banks of Yamuna river. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh says that the situation has not yet come to replace the population. The villagers have been alerted. Although the water level will rise further.

House collapsed due to rain in Sambhal, children buried, rescue team reached

In Ferozepur of Sambhal Sadar Kotwali area, a house collapsed after being filled with rain. Four children were buried under the debris of the house collapse. People have pulled out the children buried under the debris. The team of SDM, Health Department has reached. The children have been referred to the district hospital. The damage caused by rain is being assessed.

Warning issued, don’t go out unless necessary

Yamuna water overflowed on major roads. Water experts urged to stay indoors and not venture out unless necessary. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours, said the IMD’s daily bulletin. is likely to.

Widespread rainfall in the entire state till July 20

Some parts of Uttar Pradesh have come under the grip of floods, waterlogging and landslides. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread rainfall in the entire state till July 20 on Thursday. On Thursday, an emergency-like situation arose in many villages on the banks of Yamuna-Ganga and other major rivers of the state.

Rain in Lucknow even after morning

Dark clouds once again gathered in Lucknow and surrounding districts on Thursday afternoon. After this, the weather changed due to heavy rains. Earlier the morning also started with rain. There is a possibility of rain in the capital and nearby areas even in the night.

Warning of heavy rain in these districts

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for rain and storm in Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj and Kushinagar between July 13 and 14 in the state. Along with this, a warning has been issued in 40 districts regarding yellow alert. In these districts Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Badayun, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau and Deoria are included.

Monsoon will show more attitude with the progress of Western Disturbance

According to Atul Kumar Singh, scientist of Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, monsoon activity remains in UP. The Western Disturbance is currently over Jammu. With its progress, more effect of rain will be seen in the areas of North India. Monsoon will show its attitude.

The percentage of humidity reached 92 percent

Talking about the maximum and minimum temperature in the state, 38.4 degree Celsius has been recorded in Fatehgarh and 23.4 degree Celsius in Churk. On Wednesday, the percentage of humidity was 92 per cent. The effect of humidity can be seen in the less rainy areas in the state on Thursday.

Highest rainfall recorded in Meerut

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, Meerut recorded the maximum rainfall of 49 mm on Wednesday. Whereas 30.4 mm of rain was recorded in Fursatganj.

More clouds will rain in Lucknow

After heavy rains in the capital Lucknow on Thursday morning, the sky is still partly cloudy. According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the movement of clouds will continue throughout the day. It may rain again from evening to night.

Monsoon showed its attitude in UP, Ganga and Yamuna crossed the danger mark

The rivers are in spate in UP. According to the Irrigation Department, Ganga is flowing above the danger level at Kachla Bridge (Badaun), Yamuna Mavi (Muzaffarnagar). 92 villages and 16 urban localities of Saharanpur and two villages of Muzaffarnagar are flood affected. 512 people of flood affected areas of Saharanpur district have been kept in nine flood shelters and 200 people of Muzaffarnagar district have been kept in flood shelters.