UP Weather: If rain continues, Yamuna will affect life from Mathura to Hamirpur, Rapti, Ganga are also scared

Lucknow. Manu Bhatnagar, Principal Director of the Natural Heritage Division at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), says that the main reason for the raging of the Yamuna is excessive rainfall in a short period. Scientists are worried that if the rains continue, the Yamuna will become more furious. Major cities of Uttar Pradesh situated on the banks of Yamuna – Agra, Mathura, Etawah, Kalpi, Hamirpur etc. will be affected. Yamuna is the second most important river of Uttar Pradesh. It originates from the Yamunotri Glacier located in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Yamuna River meets the Ganges at Allahabad. The total length of Yamuna river is 1376 km.

It did not take long for the water released from Hathinikund barrage to reach

A senior official of the Central Water Commission (CWC) said, “We observed that the water released from Hathinikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi compared to previous years. This could be mainly due to encroachment and siltation. First, the flow of water Now, it passes through a narrower cross-section.” It takes about two to three days for water to reach Delhi from the barrage at Yamunanagar in Haryana, about 180 km from the national capital.

Yamuna’s water level broke 45 years old record

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi crossed the all-time record of 207.49 meters set 45 years ago. Experts have attributed this situation to the encroachment of flood plains, excessive rainfall in short duration and accumulation of silt which raised the river bed. At 1 pm on Wednesday, the river rose to 207.55 metres, surpassing the previous record set in 1978. Areas near the flood plains were further inundated.

Flood relief rescue kit distributed to the people of flood prone area

Uttar Pradesh’s Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh conducted a site inspection of the spur restoration and revetment construction work on Sakraur Bhikharipur ring embankment on the left bank of Saryu-Ghaghra river in village Ellie Parsauli, district Gonda. Flood relief to the people of flood prone area. Kit delivered. Discussed with the flood committee members who came to the inspection site, interacted with the farmers.

Minister Swatantra Dev providing the kit.

Patrolling increased in Ganga, Yamuna, Gandak and Rapti river basin areas

Disruption of transport and power as well as loss of life and property has been reported in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, as heavy rains lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, leading to water-logging and flash flood landslides. The water flow in the Yamuna river in Haryana continues to be near “high-flood” condition, worrying lakhs of people living in villages located in the river basin. The people of Ganga, Yamuna, Gandak and Rapti river basin areas are the most affected. Patrolling has increased in these areas.

No major change in night temperature

There was no major change in the night temperature in the state. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Churk at 23.4 degree Celsius. It remained above normal (by 1.6°C).

Due to record 207.81 meters water level of Yamuna in Delhi, the coastal areas of UP started submerging.

Yamuna’s water level in Delhi has increased to a record 207.81 meters, its effect is visible on the coastal areas of Uttar Pradesh adjacent to Delhi-Haryana. Flood water has entered the Ring Road, due to which thousands of people of UP are trapped. They have to use other routes. Due to continuous increase in the water level of Yamuna, the green belt on the banks of river Yamuna has started getting completely submerged in flood. Its effect can be seen till Wednesday morning till Agra-Etawah. Traffic has been affected due to the overflow of Yamuna river water.

Heavy rain will occur in six districts of UP on Thursday

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and surrounding areas. Heavy rain in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kasganj, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and surrounding areas It is likely to rain.

There is a possibility of lightning in these 53 districts

Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrakhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao , Lucknow , Barabanki , Rae Bareli , Amethi , Sultanpur , Ayodhya , Ambedkar Nagar Gautam Buddha Nagar , Bulandshahr , Aligarh , Hathras , Kasganj , Etah , Agra , Firozabad , Mainpuri , Etawah , Auraiya , Moradabad , Rampur , Bareilly , Pilibhit , Shahjahanpur , There is a possibility of lightning in Sambhal, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

Seven days later, flood warning in the state, Ganga-Yamuna on the danger mark, three died in 24 hours

Rivers can bring floods in Uttar Pradesh after seven days. The Relief Commissioner’s Office has issued a flood warning in a week. Many rivers including Yamuna, Rapti are becoming dreadful. Due to the inundation of water from the sources of origin, the water level of the rivers is continuously increasing. Ganga and Yamuna are touching the danger mark at Kachla Bridge (Badaun) and Mavi (Shamli) on Wednesday. The water level of Ganga in Hapur and Ramganga in Moradabad is above normal. In the last 24 hours, three people have lost their lives due to heavy rain, lightning and snake bite.

Yamuna in Aligarh above the danger mark, water entered in half a dozen villages, crops destroyed

Aligarh: The water level of Yamuna river in Aligarh has reached the danger mark. Due to which water has entered half a dozen villages of Aligarh. The villagers living here are worried about water entering the village. The crops and vegetables of the farmers have been destroyed. Farmers have suffered losses worth lakhs due to water entering the same fields. Along with this, the problem of animal fodder is coming for the villagers.

24 districts received above average rainfall this year

This year, 24 districts have received more than average rainfall while 31 districts have recorded less than average rainfall. The government said in a press release that on reports of loss of life and property due to lightning in the last few days, the CM directed to provide assistance to the families of the victims.

Cyclonic circulation over central parts of South Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas

The cyclonic circulation is now over Northeast Rajasthan and adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh. Extends up to 3.1 km above average over the central parts of South Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. On Tuesday, a significant drop in day temperature was recorded in Meerut division. There has also been a lot of decline in Agra division. There was no major change in the remaining districts of the state. -5.0°C or less in Meerut division; very below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) over Agra division; Below, normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) in Moradabad division and above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) in Varanasi division and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) in rest of the state’s divisions The temperature remained The highest maximum temperature in the entire state was recorded in Fatehgarh where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.9 degree Celsius.

All departments related to relief and rescue on alert mode

CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation in the wake of heavy rains in the state and directed officials to be on alert mode for relief and rescue. The CM said that after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the water level of various rivers in the state is likely to rise in the next few days. He said that therefore all the departments related to relief and rescue should be on alert mode.

Three years ago these places received this much rainfall in UP

Three years ago, on this day i.e. on July 12, 2020, it rained in Barabanki and Allahabad in UP. A report by IMD Lucknow states that the Elgin Bridge (District-Barabanki) is 22 cm. , Soraon (District-Allahabad) 17, Sidhauli (District-Sitapur) 12, Varanasi/Bab Aero (District Varanasi) 10, Azamgarh (District Azamgarh) 9, Bhatpurwaghat (District Sitapur) 9, Salempur (District Deoria) 9, Tarabganj ( District Gonda) 9, Kanpur IAF (Dist. Kanpur City) 8, Chunar (Dist. Mirzapur) 8, Duddhi (Dist. Sonbhadra) 8, Sultanpur Obsi (Dist. Sultanpur) 8, Lucknow (AP) (Dist. Lucknow) 8, Safipur (Dist. Unnao) ) 8, Ayodhya (District Faizabad) 7, Allahabad/Pabo (District Allahabad) 7, Sirauli Gauspur Tehsil (District Barabanki) 7, Haidergarh (District Barabanki) 7

July rainfall in Uttar Pradesh much more than normal

Northern India is currently in the midst of an extremely wet phase of the monsoon. Like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, July rainfall in Uttar Pradesh is much above normal. Heavy rains have caused widespread devastation. And there has been loss of life and property. Especially in the area adjacent to the hilly areas.

Heavy rain expected in UP for next two days

The Meteorological Department has said in its latest forecast regarding rain in UP that there are chances of heavy rains for two days. Its effect will be seen in many parts of the state. After this, the attitude of monsoon will be a bit loose.

There is a possibility of lightning with heavy rain in these districts

Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Ambedkarnagar, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi There is a possibility of thunderstorm with heavy rains in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau, Deoria and Kushinagar.

Monsoon weakened in Eastern UP

It is cloudy in Varanasi since Wednesday morning. It has been raining intermittently for the last two days. Even today the condition of rain remains. Right now the wind is blowing slowly. People are feeling relieved due to the absence of sunlight. According to meteorologists, monsoon is more active in western UP these days, due to which its effect has not been seen on eastern UP.

Heavy rain expected in these districts

Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday in UP There are chances of heavy rains in Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar and Unnao.

Torrential rain warning

Monsoon is causing havoc in many places across the country. Due to heavy rains, the rivers have started showing their fierce form. It has affected the weather of UP due to heavy rains on the mountains. A warning has been issued regarding torrential rains in the next 24 to 48 hours. The situation is expected to worsen in the Terai areas.

Alert here due to rising water level of rivers

In view of the Meteorological Department’s warning, the administration in the concerned districts has also become alert. Round-the-clock monitoring is being done in view of floods in sensitive embankment areas. According to the report of the Central Water Commission, Budaun, Shamli, Barabanki, Hapur, Kushinagar, Moradabad, Balrampur, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, and Bahraich have been alerted due to increase in the water level of the river.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Terai districts

Extremely heavy rains are expected on Wednesday in the Himalayan Terai districts adjacent to Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh. The highest rainfall in the state on Tuesday was recorded in Hardoi 54.2 mm, Etawah 53, Najibabad 35.6, Jhansi 32.4, Lakhimpur Kheri 22 mm.

Red alert issued in Bijnor and Moradabad

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Bijnor, Moradabad and surrounding areas, warning of heavy rains. Apart from this, Orange Alert has been issued in Amroha, Sambhal, Badayun, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Rampur.

Weather worsens in UP, rivers close to danger mark

Due to the activation of monsoon in UP on Wednesday, there is an atmosphere of rain. The Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts regarding heavy rains and storms in the entire state. Along with this, in view of lightning, an appeal has been made to the people not to venture out unnecessarily during heavy rains.