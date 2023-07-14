UP Weather Live: Heavy rain will occur in 45 districts of UP today, Meteorological Department issued a warning

Many villages submerged due to dam break in Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad near the Baghpat border, the pushta road of the Yamuna river was washed away. The water of Yamuna has increased rapidly towards the border of Ghaziabad. Many villages in the area have turned into ponds due to the breach of the dam from Tonika City. Police administration, NDRF team is present on the spot. On reaching the spot, the DM inspected.

Chance of heavy rain in these districts of UP

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh from July 13 to 15. According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for rain and storm in Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj and Kushinagar. Along with this, a warning has been issued in 40 districts regarding yellow alert. In these districts Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Badayun, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau and Deoria are included.