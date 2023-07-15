UP Weather Live: Heavy rain will occur in UP for the next 48 hours, many rivers including Yamuna, Saryu are in spate, warning issued

There will be heavy rain in these districts

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains in UP. Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kasganj, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun and surrounding areas Heavy rain has been predicted.

Yellow and orange alert issued in many districts of UP

The Indian Meteorological Department has expressed a new possibility regarding the rain. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of heavy rains till July 18. Due to this, the Meteorological Department has issued Yellow and Orange alerts for many districts.

Rapidly rising water level of Yamuna river in Agra

The water level of Yamuna river is increasing rapidly in Agra. Due to rise in the water level, water has entered the village. At the same time, the flood outpost made in the village is a showpiece. There is no official employee posted at the flood post.

There will be heavy rain in UP for the next two days

Due to monsoon in UP, rain activities are being seen in most of the districts. In some states, these rains have rained like a calamity. There is a possibility of heavy rains at different places in UP on 17 and 18 July. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains at different places for the next two days.

There will be good rain in Lucknow till July 18

The process of rain will continue in UP. There will be movement of clouds in the capital Lucknow on Sunday (July 16) as well. Winds will blow at a speed of about 9 kilometers per hour during the day. There are chances of rain in the night. The Meteorological Department says that there will be good rains in Lucknow till July 18.

Heavy rain likely in 50 districts of UP

The process of rain continues in the capital of UP, Lucknow. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in more than fifty districts including Lucknow. Along with this, the possibility of lightning has also been expressed.

Life disrupted due to heavy rains in UP

It has been raining continuously for several days in the areas of Purvanchal. On the other hand, heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in western UP. People have got relief from the heat due to the rain, but the humidity still persists.

It will rain heavily in UP for the next two-three days

According to the Meteorological Department, a psychonic circulation has formed in the southern part of central UP. A trough line is passing through West MP, due to which the rain activity will continue. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of heavy rains in UP for the next two-three days.

effect of rain due to cyclone

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist of Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the monsoon turf is passing through Bikaner, Alwar, Gwalior, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Shanti Niketan. A cyclonic pressure area is forming in and around central Pakistan. Due to this, there is a condition of cyclone in the central parts of South Uttar Pradesh. Now there are chances of heavy to very heavy rains. There is also a possibility of lightning. Due to the cyclone, the effect of rain will be seen

Cloudy sky in Gorakhpur, waiting for rain

The sky is cloudy in Gorakhpur even on Saturday. But, the residents of the city are troubled by the irregularity of the rains. Last two days have passed like this, when it rained heavily in the night and morning. But, the whole day people kept longing for the drizzle. Due to the hide and seek of the sun and clouds, people were troubled by the humid heat. There was drizzle on Friday late evening, but people did not get relief from the heat, rather the humidity increased.

Rain situation in UP till July 20

According to meteorologists, there is a situation of rain in the state till July 20. In the coming days, due to heavy rains in some districts of the state, life will be affected. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and surrounding areas in the state. Yellow alert has been issued in more than 50 districts including Lucknow. There is also a possibility of lightning.

Record rain in Bilari of Moradabad

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, the maximum rainfall of 19 cm was recorded in Bilari of Moradabad during the last 24 hours. Along with this, 13 in Tarwa of Kannauj, 11 in Etawah, 9 in Karhal of Mainpuri, 8 in Etah of Aliganj, 7 in Patiali of Kasganj, 7 in Bhogaon of Mainpuri, 7 in Nighasan of Lakhimpur Kheri, 6 at Trimohani Ghat of Maharajganj. , 6 in Fatehgarh, 5-5 cm of rain was recorded in Bharthana and Bijnor of Etawah.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees in the capital Lucknow.

With rain at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, there is a possibility of more showers till night. It may rain in the capital Lucknow and the surrounding areas amid the movement of clouds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degree Celsius.

Monsoon continues in UP, there will be heavy rains today amidst the spate of rivers

Due to the activation of monsoon in UP, the condition of rain has remained. It rained in many places in the state on Saturday morning. The process of rain is expected to continue till night. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be heavy rains in 50 districts including the capital Lucknow today. Areas around Farrukhabad, Balrampur, Kannauj, Bareilly, Shravasti, Bahraich, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur have been alerted. Apart from this, it is expected to rain heavily in other places as well.