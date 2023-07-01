UP Weather Live: Heavy rain will occur in UP till July 6, Meteorological Department issued yellow alert

Heavy rains in these districts

It has rained heavily in Barabanki, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Ballia, Hamirpur, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Banda, Azamgarh, Maharajganj, Agra, Auraiya.

2 people died due to lightning in Ambedkar Nagar

In Ambedkarnagar, 2 people have died due to lightning. Both the deceased were residents of the same village. Two other people got scorched in the accident. Whose treatment is going on. The incident of Sammanpur Chhitonia of Bhiti tehsil is being told.

Relief from rain in UP

It started raining in Amethi from the night itself. It rained lightly throughout the day. Whereas in Barabanki, after drizzle in the morning, there were dark clouds throughout the day. It rained again in the evening. It was raining lightly in Shravasti. It is raining intermittently in many districts of UP. There is relief from rain in UP.

It will rain in UP till Monday

According to the Lucknow Meteorological Center, the process of rain will continue till Monday. The process of rain continues in Lucknow on Saturday as well. Due to intermittent and sometimes heavy rains, there has been a huge drop in the temperature of Lucknow.

Lucknow has received more than 10 mm of rain so far

Monsoon has knocked strongly in the entire Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow. Lucknow has received more than 10 mm of rain so far. On Saturday, the Meteorological Department has forecast the maximum temperature of Lucknow to be 29 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature to be 25 degree Celsius.

Warning of rain in many places till night in UP, possibility of lightning

Due to the movement of clouds in UP on Saturday, the sun’s attitude remained loose in many places. It has rained intermittently at many places in the state. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains in many places from evening to night. People have been warned about lightning in case of bad weather.

Monsoon more kind in western UP

According to the Meteorological Department, in the month of June, the monsoon was more kind to western UP than other areas in the state. The western region received 102.5 mm of rainfall in the month of June against the normal of 78.6 mm. This is 30 percent more than normal.

There is a possibility of lightning in many districts

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the monsoon is dominating when the Western Disturbance is less than 30 degrees. There is yellow alert in Bareilly and surrounding areas and orange alert in Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri. There is a strong possibility of lightning strike in this. In such a situation, the farmers working in the fields have been asked to be alert. On the other hand, other people also stay away from raw construction amid heavy rain alert, so that they can avoid accident if it falls.

Clouds will rain more in eastern areas

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be more rain in the eastern regions of the state on Saturday. The maximum temperature in Lucknow and surrounding areas is expected to be 30 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius.

Dark clouds encamped at many places in UP, heavy rain alert

Due to the active monsoon in UP, people are getting relief from the humidity. In most of the areas of the state, after Friday, there is a situation of rain on Saturday as well. The morning started with rain in many places. IMD has expressed the possibility of rain in 31 districts of the state on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has appealed to the people to be alert in view of the rain.