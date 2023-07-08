UP Weather Live: Rain in many places in UP, IMD issues alert for 28 districts, possibility of lightning

Alert regarding heavy rains in these districts

The Meteorological Department has warned Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Bareilly, Badayun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura. Has warned of heavy rains in Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya.

Rain in many places in UP, IMD issues alert for 28 districts

The process of rain continues in UP. The weather has changed in many areas of NCR after heavy rain since Friday night. On the other hand, on Saturday, an alert has been issued regarding rain in 28 districts of the state. There is a possibility of lightning in many places. Regarding this, people have been appealed not to go out in the open during heavy rains.