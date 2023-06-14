UP Weather: Monsoon will arrive in UP with heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued heatwave alert

Lucknow. It is scorching hot in UP these days. The temperature is reaching beyond 42 in many districts of the state. Today the temperature is likely to reach 43 degree Celsius. At present, people are not going to get relief from the heat. On the other hand, according to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in West UP including Meerut on June 18-19. It is being told that the effect of Viperjoy created in the Arabian Sea is expected to reach western UP. However, before this there will be scorching heat with heat wave. There is a possibility of further increase in day temperature today.

Monsoon will knock after June 20

According to meteorologists, pre-monsoon activity will start in Lucknow and surrounding districts around June 20. On the other hand, due to the eastern winds in the Terai areas, the weather may change. There may be a slight decrease in day temperature in Lucknow and nearby districts, but it will not be less than 40 degree Celsius. Meteorologist Mohd. Danish told that June 20 is the probable date of entry of monsoon in Uttar Pradesh. Monsoon can knock in Uttar Pradesh between 20 and 25 June. Whereas in Lucknow it will knock between 25 and 28 June. Monsoon activities will start before this. It may be cloudy, windy, showers and somewhere heavy rain.

Ghaziabad Big disclosure in conversion case through online gaming, Shahnawaz Baddo got Pakistan connection

Mercury will reach beyond mercury in these districts

The maximum temperature in Lucknow has been predicted to exceed 41 degree Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature is likely to reach beyond 29 degree Celsius. Today the hot sun is troubling people. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in these districts. According to the Meteorological Department, today in Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia and Kushinagar The mercury can cross 43°C. Even today people in these districts will have to face the scorching heat.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqM41Oxj_yo)