up weather news effect of biparjoy over in uttar pradesh western disturbance active aaj ka mausam kaisa rahega lucknow rdy

Lucknow. ,UP Weather News Today, The effect of Biparjoy in Uttar Pradesh has reduced since Wednesday evening. After this the Western Disturbance will be active. Due to which the rainy season will start now. Monsoon has entered UP. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy monsoon rains are expected till June 25. It rained heavily in Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut on Wednesday morning. It drizzled in the morning in Lucknow and in Kanpur Dehat in the afternoon. While it is cloudy in many cities. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in 20 districts including Lucknow. Winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 35 kmph. There is a possibility of rain in Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao Farrukhabad, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Gautam Budhnagar, Sitapur, Lakhimpurkhiri, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Auraiya, Mahoba and Banda.