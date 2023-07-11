UP Weather News: Heavy rain alert in these districts of UP, flood situation here, know the condition of your district

UP Weather News: Rain continues to wreak havoc in UP as well. For the last few days, there has been heavy rain in different parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert on Monday in view of the possibility of heavy rains in many parts of the state. Orange alert has been issued in 13 districts of the state, while yellow alert has been issued in 46 districts. An alert of very heavy rain has been issued by the Meteorological Department in Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti and surrounding areas. The department has issued an orange alert in these areas. Apart from this, yellow alert has been issued in view of the possibility of heavy rains in Amroha, Baghpat, Badayun, Ballia, Basti, Bijnor, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Meerut, Moradabad, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sambhal, Sitapur and surrounding areas. Is.

