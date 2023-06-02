UP Weather Update: After strong storm in UP, now be ready for heat wave, know when will be the first rain of monsoon

UP Weather Update: Amidst the change in the weather of UP, the sky remained clear in most parts of the morning on Friday. After the storm and rain, now the heat has started showing its effect. Due to the sunlight during the day, once the difficulties of the people are increasing. However, there is no heat wave condition due to the movement of clouds and winds in between. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of dust storm and rain in the state on Friday as well.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a possibility of lightning and rain in the western part of the state on Friday with a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The feeling of heat will remain in the weather of Eastern UP. In the capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 37 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

After getting relief from the weather, now the temperature is once again seeing an increase. Apart from western UP, the heat is showing its effect in other places and the mercury is again being recorded above 40 degrees. Similarly, the minimum temperature has also increased. The maximum temperature is likely to go above 40 degrees on Friday as well.

At the same time, the effect of rain due to the effect of Western Disturbance is still visible in Noida and Ghaziabad of NCR. Where there is movement of clouds in the morning and people are getting relief due to the wind. The maximum temperature in Noida is expected to be between 34 to 35 degree Celsius. Due to sunlight during the day, the humidity can bother people. The minimum temperature can be 24 degree Celsius.

In the last twenty-four hours in the state, the highest temperature was recorded in Faizabad at 41.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degree Celsius in Muzaffarnagar. Meanwhile, Friday is the last day of Nautapa, which is called the nine days of scorching heat. However, this time Nautpa remained weak in terms of heat.

According to meteorologists, the scorching heat can show its effect in the state from next week. During this, the mercury can reach 45 to 46 degree Celsius. On the other hand, due to the movement of clouds in Lucknow and other places from June 18 to 21, there will be relief from the heat. During this, there is also a possibility of the first monsoon rains.

According to meteorologists, a western disturbance is moving towards the western Himalayas. An induced cyclonic circulation is over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Its effect is being seen in the weather at different places.

