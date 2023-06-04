UP Weather Update: After the humidity in UP, now be ready for the scorching heat, alert regarding heatwave

UP Weather Update: After the effect of Western Disturbance is over in the weather of UP, now once again the humid heat is troubling the people. Till now, an alert was being issued in western UP ranging from strong winds to rain. But, this situation has completely changed since Sunday. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of dry atmosphere in the entire state on Sunday. An increase in the maximum temperature will be recorded.

Sunday morning started with dry weather in the capital Lucknow and other districts of the state. Earlier on Saturday also the effect of heat was seen. The humidity troubled people during the day as well as at night. According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is no rain situation in the state at present. The temperature will remain dry everywhere. Because of this, the heat will show its effect.

There are chances of heatwave in the state on June 6 and 7. Because of this people’s difficulties can increase. In the changed weather conditions, the maximum temperature is expected to increase by 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

In the capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. Due to the weakening of the Western Disturbance, an increase in the maximum temperature of Lucknow has now been recorded. In the last 24 hours in the state, the highest temperature was recorded at 43 degree Celsius in Prayagraj, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degree Celsius in Najibabad.

According to meteorologists, the Western Disturbance is passing through the Western Himalayas in the form of a trough. A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation has formed in and around South Odisha. A cyclonic circulation lies between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level over east central Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast. Its effect will be seen in the weather of different regions.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Sunday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 30 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 29 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 28 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 23 degrees and the maximum temperature is 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec-j2FX6g6A)