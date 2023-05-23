UP Weather Update: After the sun’s fire in UP, now there will be relief, the weather will be pleasant, know from when it will rain

UP Weather Update: Heat wave continues in UP. The sun is spitting fire. It is becoming difficult for people to come out especially during the day time due to heat stroke. At the same time, the minimum temperature has also reached close to 30 degrees. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy in some parts of the state and there may be rain with thunder in some places.

Scientist of Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow Mohd. According to Danish, due to the activation of Western Disturbance, people are now expected to get some relief. After the scorching heat in most parts of the state, now the process of thunderstorms and rains can start. With this, people are likely to get relief from the scorching heat. Due to the change in the weather, the weather is likely to remain pleasant due to the fall in the maximum temperature.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, the maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jhansi in the last 24 hours in the state. On the other hand, Agra recorded 45.6 degrees, Hamirpur 44.2 degrees, Prayagraj 44 degrees, Kanpur 43.9 degrees, Orai 43.5 degrees, Churk and Aligarh 43.4 degrees and Hardoi, Etawah and Varanasi 43 degrees Celsius. Along with this, an increase in the minimum temperature has also been recorded. Jhansi recorded a temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, a cyclonic circulation is located over East Uttar Pradesh and extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level. From May 23, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the North West part of the country. A trough is extending from Vidarbha across South Tamil Nadu to Marathwada and Interior Karnataka. A Western Disturbance is over the northern parts of Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Tuesday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 28 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 43 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 23 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

