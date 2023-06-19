UP Weather Update: Amidst the scorching heat in UP, now the wait for monsoon is over, the weather changed here due to thunderstorms

UP Weather Update: Before the onset of monsoon in UP, people are moaning due to the scorching heat. There has been minor relief due to rain in other places including some districts of western UP, while the sun is raining fire in the eastern part of the state. Heatwave continues to wreak havoc at other places in the state including capital Lucknow.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kilometers per hour in western UP on Monday. On the other hand, the effect of heat wave will be seen in eastern Uttar Pradesh. There is also a possibility of strong thunderstorms here.

Similar weather is expected in the state on June 20 as well. After this, on June 21, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour in the entire state. At the same time, due to rain, there will be a change in the weather. There is a possibility of change in the temperature of the state from June 21. Due to rain, a drop in mercury can be recorded.

In the major cities of UP, the sky will be clear on Monday in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Partly cloudy movement can be seen. There are chances of light rain at some places in Kanpur, Agra and Noida. People’s problems may increase due to heatwave in Varanasi.

Maximum heat havoc in Prayagraj and Banda

In the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, maximum heat wave was witnessed in Prayagraj and Banda. The maximum temperature was recorded here at 43.8 degree Celsius. Whereas in Moradabad, the lowest was recorded at 24.4 degrees. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of monsoon reaching Bihar in the next two-three days. After this the monsoon will enter UP.

Minimum and maximum temperature expected in major cities on Monday

The minimum temperature in Lucknow is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 39 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Agra is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 41 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 29 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Prayagraj is 29 degrees and the maximum temperature is 42 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Varanasi is 32 degrees and the maximum temperature is 45 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Bareilly is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Meerut is 25 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad is 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is 36 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Noida is 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 35 degrees.

